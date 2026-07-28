10 Cuts Of Meat You Should Never Cook In Your Air Fryer

Culinary experts and home cooks all know that a perfectly braised chuck roast comes with time. And, for this reason alone, this cut of meat tops our list of things you should not cook in an air fryer. Chef Ashley Lonsdale explains: "Cuts that are built for low and slow cooking, like brisket or chuck roast, are not ideal candidates for the air fryer. The connective tissue needs time to break down into something tender, and an air fryer is a sprinter, not a marathon runner."

Connective tissue and how it reacts to different types of cooking methods is what is at play here. This is one of the reasons why chuck roast is in fact an ideal budget swap for a pricier brisket. Chuck roast comes from a hardworking part of the cow. What this means is that this cut of meat is laced with collagen that only turns silky and tender through hours of slow and low heat and moisture. On all fronts, an air fryer works in exactly the opposite direction. This is an appliance built for speed. By blasting food with hot air it gives the fastest and crispiest result. If you do insist on cooking a chuck roast in an air fryer, be prepared for something chewy and dense — none of the fall-apart texture you're after. Chef Lonsdale also cautions against trying to crank up the cooking time. What this does is only create a drier, tougher piece of meat instead of more tenderness.