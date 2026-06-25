Forget The Slow Cooker, Cook Brisket Like This For A Flavorful Bite

Slow cookers can be the hero of your galley when used to make flavorful Carolina pulled pork sliders, but some foods are best kept away from the appliance. For example, putting a whole chicken in a slow cooker is a recipe for subpar poultry that will have you wishing you had baked it in the oven. And according to Jorge Thomas, the founder of Swaledale Butchers, brisket is another protein that should steer clear of a slow cooker.

"For me, brisket is best smoked low and slow," Thomas said. Well, that sounds like brisket has slow cooker written all over it, but Thomas highlighted that the different methods of cooking with minimal heat over a long period of time can vary wildly. A slow cooker is simply going to fall flat when it comes to arguably the finest part of a brisket.

Referring to smoking low and slow, Thomas said, "That's where you get bark, smoke, and properly rendered fat. A slow cooker will make it soft, but it won't give you that." So, what's the best option for folks who don't have a smoker or don't want to commit that much time to preparing dinner?

"If you don't have a smoker, I'd rather braise brisket in the oven than put it in a slow cooker," Thomas said. "Season it well, brown it properly, then cook it slowly in a covered dish with onions, garlic, stock or wine, and a few herbs." Braising brisket shaves hours off the cook time, as smoking demands 6 to 11 hours total (not including prep time) while braising can be accomplished in about 3 hours. Still, there is one mistake you'll need to avoid for meat that you're proud of.