The Case Against Putting A Whole Chicken In A Slow Cooker

If there's one thing everyone could use more of, it's time. That is where the convenience factor of slow cookers shines. They allow us to make scrumptious meals with minimal effort, freeing us from the time-consuming chore of babysitting dinner over the stove. Still, anyone who has experimented with the appliance knows that not all foods turn out great in a slow cooker. Venecia Willis, director of culinary at Velvet Taco, told The Takeout in an exclusive interview that one of those foods is whole chicken.

"Slow cookers have limited heat sources and work best with dense food items, chilis, soups, stews, or roasts cooked in a liquid," Willis said. When these types of fare are seasoned correctly, you end up with a satisfying meal that only costs a few minutes of your time. Yet, there are some meats that aren't the best candidates for the slow cooker.

"Roasting a chicken is best when the air around it is heated and rotating to create an even cooking process," Willis said. That beautiful golden-brown finish that makes a roasted chicken so appealing –- never going to happen in a slow cooker. You might get a little color on the bird, but nothing like what the oven can produce. And if you make the mistake of leaving the skin on chicken in a slow cooker, you can forget about getting it crispy. However, if a whole chicken is what you have on hand and you're committed to using the set-it-and-forget-it method to make it, you can achieve a decent result if you put a little more time into prepping the bird.