The Kind Of Chicken That Results In A Slow Cooker Screwup

The slow cooker has to be, in my opinion at least, one of the most underappreciated kitchen appliances in existence. Still, despite being a fantastic device that can put a meal on the table with minimal effort, there are plenty of common slow cooker mistakes that ruin your food. Along these lines, putting the wrong meat cuts in your slow cooker is one of the cardinal sins guaranteed to lead to regret. While chicken can be the star of many slow cooker dishes, attempting to cook it with the skin still attached is a recipe for disaster.

Susan "Lazy Susan" Goldenberg, owner, recipe tester, and blogger at The Lazy Slow Cooker, explained that leaving skin on chicken in a slow cooker is a surefire way to ruin the best part of the bird. "I prefer not to cook most chicken with the skin on in my slow cooker," she said. "Skin will often stay very soft and gooey due to the humid cooking environment (I like crispy skin)."

Who doesn't appreciate crispy chicken skin? Soft and chewy? No thanks. Just as dryness is the enemy of beef, moisture is the bane of crispy chicken skin's existence. However, despite common wisdom dictating that the outer layer should be removed before cooking chicken slow and low, there is an exception to every rule.