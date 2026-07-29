The Fast Food Chain That's Actually Good, Despite All The Hate

All fast food chains have detractors: Taco Bell gets teased these days about wanting to be KFC, McDonald's is castigated for high prices, and so on. Yet sometimes it's as though people have a personal vendetta against certain establishments, and there's one fast food chain that seems to be on the receiving end of more animosity than all the others combined. If you're not sure which restaurant it is, here's a clue: It has the meats.

That's right, Arby's, despite being cherished by many, is the butt of plenty of wisecracks and outright hate. Take, for instance, the celebrity who has publicly denounced Arby's roast beef: Jon Stewart. The once full-time host of "The Daily Show" famously chided Arby's for years. Quips like "Arby's: The meal that's a dare for your colon" and "Arby's: It's like shock and awe for your bowels" were part of a running joke about the quality of the fast food chain's fare (via Vimeo).

It's not just Stewart. "The Simpsons" has frequently besmirched Arby's throughout its historic run on primetime, and regular folks on Reddit like to pile on the hate as well. In the subreddit r/fastfood, one person said, "Eh, it's primarily known for its roast beef, and theirs tastes just wrong/artificial."

But the chain also has plenty of admirers, myself included. I consider Arby's top-notch, and I'm not alone. In the same subreddit, comments like, "Maybe I'm in the minority because I've never had a bad Arby's experience," far outweighed the negativity towards the chain. The billions of dollars it makes annually from its many sublime sandwiches is further proof the haters are overrepresented.