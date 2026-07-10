If You Wanna Be KFC, Change Your Name': Taco Bell's New Menu Items Have Some Fans Fed Up

The fast food chicken sandwich wars are fading into history, but one chain is still going all-in on chicken. According to an Instagram post from snack food influencer markie_devo, Taco Bell is launching a new, chicken-heavy menu in July. The limited-time menu reportedly launches nationwide on July 23rd and consists of new and returning items.

[https://www.instagram.com/p/DallgLpIS4_/?hl=en]

Chicken options include the crispy chicken avocado ranch taco or burrito, crispy chicken strips, and the new crispy chicken chipotle bacon melt burrito. The chain is also launching two new steak dishes — the pepper jack steak burritos and the pepper jack steak nacho fries. It's also bringing back the pineapple freeze.

The announcement received a lukewarm reaction from fans. Not everyone was pleased to see the chain going all-in on poultry. "Can we stop with all the chicken options please. Just for a minute. Thanks," wrote one commenter. "Enough with the chicken and fries," griped another. "If you wanna be KFC, change your name."

Still, some fans were happy to see the return of Taco Bell's crispy chicken, which launched last year. "Not gonna lie they have the best crispy chicken," one customer claimed. "I think it's because they use the tortilla coating." Many others expressed excitement over the return of the pineapple freeze.