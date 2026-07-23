5 Best Cuts Of Meat For Glorious Dry Aging

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Whenever an article starts out with "There are two kinds of people in this world," you know it's going to be a crock because humans are too complex to fit into a binary equation. The same cannot be said of meat aging, however, since there really are only two main types: wet and dry. Wet aged meat is sealed in a vacuum bag where it sits in its own juices while dry aged meat is exposed to the air and (as the name implies) dries out.

Dry aging not only takes longer, it also tends to shrink the meat, both of which result in a more expensive end product pound per pound. For this reason, you won't see dry aged meat on the menu of a low-end steakhouse like Texas Roadhouse. For similar reasons supermarket steaks tend to be wet aged. That being said, Jenk McBrain, owner of JD Meats & Seafood, says it's possible to dry age your own meat to enhance the flavor as long as you choose the right cut.

"When it comes to dry aging, you need to find the cut with the most fat. Cuts with a thick fat cap protect the meat from drying out too quickly," McBrain told The Takeout. Dry aging meat that's still on the bone can also add extra flavor. Commercially produced dry aged meat often uses cuts that are still on the bone and tend to be quite a bit larger than individual serving-sized steaks. However, McBrain suggested for us a few smaller cuts of meat that are suitable for dry aging at home.