Walmart Great Value Toaster Pastries Vs Pop-Tarts: Which Is Better?

Welcome to Dupe Detective, a new column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

Technically, Pop-Tarts were not the original toaster pastries, ranking among 10 foods with shady origin stories. The Post brand was the first to come up with the toaster pastry concept, but due to unveiling its Country Squares ahead of their availability to the general public, Kellogg's knock-off Pop-Tarts beat Post's original product to market and came to define the style of breakfast treat. Even if Pop-Tarts were inspired by another brand's product, it's fair to say that Walmart's Great Value toaster pastries are a dupe of Pop-Tarts and not County Squares, given the latter brand's relative lack of name recognition. That said, when I compared nine Dollar Tree dupes to their name-brand equivalents, I found that Toast'em Pop-Ups — the current incarnation of Post County Squares — actually tasted better than Pop-Tarts.

This time around, I picked up Frosted Strawberry and Frosted Chocolate Fudge flavors of both Great Value toaster pastries and Pop-Tarts from my local Walmart Neighborhood Market in order to find out just where Walmart's dupe fits into the equation. Ahead are my thoughts on all four products, as well as my pick for the superior toaster pastry brand.