11 Things Customers Steal Most Often From Restaurants

People can sometimes do odd things when dining out if they think no one is looking. But, while some people might lick their fingers or eavesdrop on other tables' conversations, it seems that there is a group of diners that participate in petty thievery. From cutlery to garnishes to drinking glasses, the things that some people will slip into their purses will have you questioning the origin of tableware in houses everywhere.

The reasons why customers feel entitled to take a little souvenir stowed away in their pockets from a nice dining experience seems to vary. Some sources guess that perhaps it's to reminisce on their positive experience in the restaurant. Others guess that maybe they are trying to get their money's worth, and this is what leads them to do it. But, when looking at the item list which people claim to have stolen, it really starts to seem like if an item isn't nailed down, it might get carried out the door when no one is looking.

To narrow down what the most common targets of this pilfering are, we turned to some experts for help. Jacob Martin, who is the Bar Director for Liberty Entertainment Group, has an educational background in food history, as well as the title of Worldclass Bartender Winner of 2023. His experience paired with that of Michael Kapusty, the General Manager of a fine-dining restaurant named DaNico, sheds some light on what people snatch when no one is looking.