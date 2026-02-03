11 Problems In The Restaurant Industry That Customers Don't Realize

It's a Friday night and you've just entered the doors of your favorite new neighborhood haunt. Glasses are clinking, forks are en route to hungry mouths, drinks are flowing. Servers and bussers move about the room in a choreographed dance of service all the while with a smile on their faces. Customers' delight fills the air (sometimes less than delight). It appears to be an otherwise successful night at the restaurant. The tables are full and the point-of-sale machine is ringing.

Maybe what you see isn't always what you get though. According to Restroworks, the restaurant industry is projected to make $6.81 trillion by 2032 making it a huge industry — one most of us don't understand. Beyond the food and the physical space, restaurants juggle thin margins, staffing shortages, bureaucracy, unpredictable demand, technology, reviews, and even weather.

Customers see only the final performance; the rehearsal never stops backstage. But what actually happens backstage that customers never see? Three people working inside the industry: a U.S. pizzeria owner, an Australian/Malaysian restaurateur in Turin, Italy, and a former chef-turned-hospitality-coordinator-and-baker in Italy together pull back the curtain on what the industry really looks and feels like today.