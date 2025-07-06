How Late Can You Be For A Restaurant Reservation And What Should You Do When You Are?
One thing I hardly ever do when going out to eat is make reservations. Part of this is due to the fact that I don't generally dine at the kind of establishments that require you to book your seat months in advance (or via postcard, like Maine's Lost Kitchen). Mostly, however, it's down to the fact that when I go out, it's usually with companions who aren't the best at punctuality. (Gen Z, gotta love 'em.)
On the rare occasion that a reservation is required, this entails a great deal of anxiety on my part — if we're supposed to be there at 8 p.m., what happens if we arrive at 8:05? According to Kate Ferrin, the one-time general manager of Brooklyn Roots Italian restaurant, it's not a big deal if you're five minutes late for a reservation. Half an hour, though, could pose a real problem.
As Ferrin told the Takeout, most restaurants have a standard grace period, but it's not a long one. Your table, she said, "Will be held for 15 minutes." Once that time has elapsed, "Your reservation is gone if you have not called to let us know." As soon as you realize you're not going to make your reservation time, your best bet is to call and let the restaurant know. If you're in the car and get stuck in traffic en route, have a passenger make the call or pull over and do it yourself if you're traveling solo.
What to do if you're more than 15 minutes late
Even if you do call to tell them you're running late, a restaurant won't automatically hold the table. The staff will be more inclined to be helpful (if they can) when you've given a heads-up. "Be accommodating with what's available," Ferrin said. "If you're late on a Friday or Saturday night, that likely cuts into your dining time, not the follow-up reservation on your table." She'd also prefer that you not give the person answering the phone a hard time. "Don't make it harder on restaurant staff if you're late."
If you haven't been able to call and you arrive at the restaurant to find out that other people are seated at your table, you could always turn around and walk out. Chances are, there are plenty of other places to get a meal where you won't need to book in advance. You can always try the restaurant again another day when you know you'll have enough time to get there. If you have your heart set on eating there, though, Ferrin has a recommendation. "Be apologetic and maybe they'll be able to help you out."
One possible workaround, she suggested, is to "Ask if there's bar availability." Some restaurants will serve at least a portion of the menu at the bar. The bar also makes for a great place to hang out in case another table opens up (possibly due to another missed reservation). Even if you don't want to drink alcohol, you can always order a mocktail while you wait.