How Late Can You Be For A Restaurant Reservation And What Should You Do When You Are?

One thing I hardly ever do when going out to eat is make reservations. Part of this is due to the fact that I don't generally dine at the kind of establishments that require you to book your seat months in advance (or via postcard, like Maine's Lost Kitchen). Mostly, however, it's down to the fact that when I go out, it's usually with companions who aren't the best at punctuality. (Gen Z, gotta love 'em.)

On the rare occasion that a reservation is required, this entails a great deal of anxiety on my part — if we're supposed to be there at 8 p.m., what happens if we arrive at 8:05? According to Kate Ferrin, the one-time general manager of Brooklyn Roots Italian restaurant, it's not a big deal if you're five minutes late for a reservation. Half an hour, though, could pose a real problem.

As Ferrin told the Takeout, most restaurants have a standard grace period, but it's not a long one. Your table, she said, "Will be held for 15 minutes." Once that time has elapsed, "Your reservation is gone if you have not called to let us know." As soon as you realize you're not going to make your reservation time, your best bet is to call and let the restaurant know. If you're in the car and get stuck in traffic en route, have a passenger make the call or pull over and do it yourself if you're traveling solo.