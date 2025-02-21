The Best Way To Order Any Mocktail At The Bar

Once upon a time, it might have been seen as somewhat embarrassing to ask for an alcohol-free drink at a bar, especially if the only choices available were sodas or what used to be referred to as "kiddie drinks" like the Roy Rogers or Shirley Temple. These days, however, it seems all the cool kids are sober-curious, and Gen Z may be well on its way to being the least-boozy generation since Prohibition. Still, you'll find some bars have yet to get with the program or else have a mocktail menu that disappears once Dry January is over.

If you go into a cocktail bar and discover this is the case, Cody Goldstein, Chief Creative Officer and founder of beverage-focused hospitality company Muddling Memories, encourages you to speak up. "Should a venue not have anything listed offering a beverage without alcohol, [you can] first speak to the manager and kindly make a suggestion that it would be great to see some options for those looking for zero-proof options," Goldstein says. You can also offer some specific guidance that will allow the bar staff to mix a mocktail you'll enjoy.

"Ask the bartender what they have available to make you a drink without alcohol," Goldstein advises, so you'll know what you have to work with. If the selection is extensive, he adds that you might want to mention your particular flavor preferences, thinking in terms of bitter, sour, spicy, or sweet. Goldstein also notes that juices from cans, cartons, or bottles may be sweeter than fresh ones, so bear that in mind if you order a juice-based drink.