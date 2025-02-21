The Best Way To Order Any Mocktail At The Bar
Once upon a time, it might have been seen as somewhat embarrassing to ask for an alcohol-free drink at a bar, especially if the only choices available were sodas or what used to be referred to as "kiddie drinks" like the Roy Rogers or Shirley Temple. These days, however, it seems all the cool kids are sober-curious, and Gen Z may be well on its way to being the least-boozy generation since Prohibition. Still, you'll find some bars have yet to get with the program or else have a mocktail menu that disappears once Dry January is over.
If you go into a cocktail bar and discover this is the case, Cody Goldstein, Chief Creative Officer and founder of beverage-focused hospitality company Muddling Memories, encourages you to speak up. "Should a venue not have anything listed offering a beverage without alcohol, [you can] first speak to the manager and kindly make a suggestion that it would be great to see some options for those looking for zero-proof options," Goldstein says. You can also offer some specific guidance that will allow the bar staff to mix a mocktail you'll enjoy.
"Ask the bartender what they have available to make you a drink without alcohol," Goldstein advises, so you'll know what you have to work with. If the selection is extensive, he adds that you might want to mention your particular flavor preferences, thinking in terms of bitter, sour, spicy, or sweet. Goldstein also notes that juices from cans, cartons, or bottles may be sweeter than fresh ones, so bear that in mind if you order a juice-based drink.
What drinks take well to being mocktailed?
Sometimes a bartender can take a standard drink recipe and simply omit the alcohol. According to Cody Goldstein, "Anything that is mostly a fruit-based drink (pina colada, mai tai, etc.) tends to be a bit easier to go alcohol-free because the drink is based around the citrus and sugar elements." This is why virgin Marys (vodka-free Bloody Marys) work so well, as do virgin daiquiris or mimosas made with sparkling cider. Less successful, however, are more spirit-forward drinks like Old Fashioneds or martinis, particularly if the bar does not stock non-alcoholic liquors. While Goldstein believes that some alcohol alternatives have made great strides in recent years, a bar that does not (yet) have a mocktail menu may not have these items in its inventory.
One way to decide what mocktail to order is to take a look at the regular bar menu and choose a drink that contains several mixers but only one type of alcohol then ask that the alcohol be left out. Another would be to have a few go-tos that can be made with standard mixers. Goldstein notes that "a spritz is also a great way to offer a fun and bubbly drinking experience without the booze," since all you need is juice and soda water. You could also add a few drops of bitters if you prefer spicier flavors, or opt for juice mixed with lemon-lime soda if you'd prefer something sweet.