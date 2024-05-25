The US Restaurant That Only Takes Reservations Via Postcard
Exclusivity is a trait many fine dining restaurants pride themselves on, but imagine a place where your only reservation is a simple postcard you sent off months in advance. No front desk to call or online system to book your table, just a postage stamp and some luck.
That's exactly the experience The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine, has to offer prospective diners. The Lost Kitchen was established in 2014 and only has seating for around 50 people. Although the restaurant is small and located in the woods, making for a uniquely private dining experience, the food is so exceptionally fresh and delicious that reservation requests became overwhelming for the owner and chef, Erin French. For that reason, French switched to this unique postcard lottery system for reservations in 2018.
"It gave everyone the same opportunity and it just took a little bit of effort," French told News Center Maine that year. "We decided if you didn't have the patience to write your name on a note card and pop it in the mail, you were not going to have the patience for a 4-hour dinner, so it was basically helping anyone out who wouldn't enjoy it."
How finding The Lost Kitchen works
Don't be fooled by the quaint cabin-in-the-woods vibe of the place or the old-fashioned method of filling tables. Restaurant owner Erin French told News Center Maine that The Lost Kitchen received more than 70,000 postcards in 2023, all from people hoping to get a seat.
To get your chance at a table, you have to send in a standard postcard during the restaurant's submission window. The postcard must be 4 inches by 6 inches in size and include your name, address, phone number, and email address on it. During the month of April, the restaurant pulls postcards for its drawing.
Those whose postcards are selected are contacted and are able to set up a reservation with the restaurant. While the postcards begin to be pulled in April and future guests contacted throughout that month, the actual dining season runs from May to September.
Postcard senders are encouraged to add a personal note, whether that's writing a joke or brief blurb about themselves. All postcards are kept as a memento; and if there's a cancellation, your card has another chance to be pulled from the pile. But, don't try to boost your odds by mailing in multiple postcards — duplicates will be disqualified.
What to expect at The Lost Kitchen
For the 2024 dining season at The Lost Kitchen, the price has reached $265 per person, not including tax, tip, and any beverages your party might order. Now, if you're feeling like that's a bit steep for a place taking reservations via postcard, consider the experience as a whole.
The entire dinner at The Lost Kitchen lasts over five hours, with numerous courses served throughout, and customers who've dined there say the service is friendly and extremely attentive. As mentioned, course after course is served to guests, but portions are small and the menu is preset.
The Lost Kitchen notes on its website that it cannot accommodate dietary restrictions, but this doesn't have to ruin the entire experience. For some customers, it may mean skipping a couple courses. On the bright side, even with the small space, the dinner is not meant to be enjoyed alone. The Lost Kitchen allows for parties of up to six people. So, if your lucky card gets pulled and you feel like getting a little lost, you've found the right place to dine.