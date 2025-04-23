Make Foolproof Crème Brûlée Every Time With This Kitchen Gadget
You might think that the one specialty gadget you need to make crème brûlée is a kitchen torch, but it's possible to make a crackling brûlée top without one. A different gadget, however, could help with making the actual "crème" part, even if it won't do much for the "brûlée." According to Yami Mercado, pastry chef at the Chicago Athletic Association restaurant Cindy's, what you really need to make perfect crème brûlée is a sous vide machine.
"Using sous vide for crème brûlée is actually a fantastic hack — especially for home cooks," Mercado says. "It takes the guesswork out of baking custards by keeping the temperature consistent, which helps achieve that perfectly silky, just-set texture every time." The downside is that you can't cook your crème brûlée in the same cute little ramekins you'd use for baking, since you'll need ones with lids. Heatproof lidded jars, such as the kind used for canning, would also work.
Mercado's method for sous vide crème brûlée involves setting the water temperature to 176 degrees Fahrenheit. "Just let the machine do its thing," she tells us. She calls the technique "very beginner-friendly" and, in her opinion, superior to using an oven since the custard tops are less likely to crack and the edges are less likely to burn.
What to use if you don't have a sous vide machine
Sous vide machines do a good job cooking thick steaks and can also reheat leftovers better than the more plebeian microwave, but not everyone's budget can make room for such a pricey appliance. For the sous vide-deprived, Yami Mercado says a different kitchen gadget can take its place. As she tells us, "You can definitely get close with a slow cooker or even an Instant Pot."
Mercado explains that the best way to make crème brûlée is "all about creating a controlled water bath," which is something that each of these devices is able to do. If you're using either a slow cooker or pressure cooker, she advises filling it with water and setting it on either "keep warm" or low heat. You will need to use a kitchen thermometer and keep testing and adjusting the setting until the water temperature is able to maintain a steady 170 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit. At that point, it'll be ready to cook crème brûlée, although you'll still need to keep an eye on the pot to ensure that it doesn't suddenly start boiling. Mercado admits that temperature control with these appliances isn't as precise as with her preferred sous vide machine but calls either one "a solid alternative."