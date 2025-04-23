Make Foolproof Crème Brûlée Every Time With This Kitchen Gadget

You might think that the one specialty gadget you need to make crème brûlée is a kitchen torch, but it's possible to make a crackling brûlée top without one. A different gadget, however, could help with making the actual "crème" part, even if it won't do much for the "brûlée." According to Yami Mercado, pastry chef at the Chicago Athletic Association restaurant Cindy's, what you really need to make perfect crème brûlée is a sous vide machine.

"Using sous vide for crème brûlée is actually a fantastic hack — especially for home cooks," Mercado says. "It takes the guesswork out of baking custards by keeping the temperature consistent, which helps achieve that perfectly silky, just-set texture every time." The downside is that you can't cook your crème brûlée in the same cute little ramekins you'd use for baking, since you'll need ones with lids. Heatproof lidded jars, such as the kind used for canning, would also work.

Mercado's method for sous vide crème brûlée involves setting the water temperature to 176 degrees Fahrenheit. "Just let the machine do its thing," she tells us. She calls the technique "very beginner-friendly" and, in her opinion, superior to using an oven since the custard tops are less likely to crack and the edges are less likely to burn.