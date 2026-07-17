This Frozen Aldi Dessert Has Customers Running: 'They Didn't Even Survive The Drive Home'
Aldi is celebrating summer with all kinds of seasonal items, but there's one that has customers grabbing their car keys a little faster. They're obsessed with Sundae Shoppe Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches, the little, flower-shaped frozen desserts that come in a bright yellow box. They taste as whimsical as they look; creamy and citrusy. A four-count box sells for $4.49 and customers say it disappears easily in one sitting. "They didn't even survive the drive home," says one shopper on Facebook. Another says, "I wish I had bought so many more! I gave my husband the last one and now he's obsessed."
Sundae Shoppe Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches definitely belong on the list of Aldi sweet treats that are perfect for summertime. One person on TikTok said, "These are delicious. They do not taste artificial." They recommended you run to Aldi right now to stock up on them for summer break snacks. In case you're curious, the frozen, sweet sandwiches are made with two lemon-flavored cookies that serve as the crust which are filled with sweet, slightly tangy lemon ice cream.
What customers love most about Aldi's Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches
Sundae Shoppe is Aldi's cheaper copycat of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, and the brand sets a standard for great quality frozen treats. The lemon ice cream sandwiches don't disappoint. It's citrusy but it isn't overly tart. It also doesn't taste like somebody dumped a bunch of fake lemon syrup into the ice cream. Instead, it's pleasant and bright. "The lemon flavor is light, refreshing, and perfect for a hot summer day," one person wrote on a Facebook post. Their cute design makes these ice cream sandwiches an unexpectedly fancy Aldi food to grab on your next shopping trip and a great choice for entertaining.
Sweet-tart taste and creamy-crunchy vibes are what make people fall in love with Sundae Shoppe's lemon ice cream sandwiches, but the nutrition facts have customers smiling as well — especially since each sandwich is only 150 calories. Each one of these lemon ice cream sandwiches has 5 grams of fat and 12 grams of sugar. They have a long list of ingredients that includes wheat and dairy products as well as corn syrup. "Are they small? 150 calories per sandwich seems low," writes one Redditor. "Even if you had the whole box at 600 calories that's pretty good. Like a full tub of Ben & Jerry's is 1,200 calories."