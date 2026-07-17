This Frozen Aldi Dessert Has Customers Running: 'They Didn't Even Survive The Drive Home'

Aldi is celebrating summer with all kinds of seasonal items, but there's one that has customers grabbing their car keys a little faster. They're obsessed with Sundae Shoppe Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches, the little, flower-shaped frozen desserts that come in a bright yellow box. They taste as whimsical as they look; creamy and citrusy. A four-count box sells for $4.49 and customers say it disappears easily in one sitting. "They didn't even survive the drive home," says one shopper on Facebook. Another says, "I wish I had bought so many more! I gave my husband the last one and now he's obsessed."

Sundae Shoppe Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches definitely belong on the list of Aldi sweet treats that are perfect for summertime. One person on TikTok said, "These are delicious. They do not taste artificial." They recommended you run to Aldi right now to stock up on them for summer break snacks. In case you're curious, the frozen, sweet sandwiches are made with two lemon-flavored cookies that serve as the crust which are filled with sweet, slightly tangy lemon ice cream.