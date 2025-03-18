For Cheaper Ben & Jerry's-Style Ice Cream, Aldi Has A Copycat

At this point, most people know that Aldi is a budget shopper's dream. Not only does the company offer rock-bottom prices on groceries and a slew of other various items in its famous "aisle of shame", but its house brand products rival big names in their quality (with much cheaper prices). An example includes Aldi's Irish butter, which is a dead-ringer for the much pricier Kerrygold brand. On the sweeter side, Aldi has a house brand called Sundae Shoppe, which you can probably guess makes ice cream. The Super Premium pint containers mimic three very popular Ben & Jerry's brand flavors. They taste fantastic (some say you can hardly tell the difference between the two brands), but Sundae Shoppe happens to be almost half the price of the famous New England-based brand, which recently introduced new, shareable-size containers.

Sundae Shoppe Super Premium ice cream comes in Brookie Dough, Make Fudge Not War, and Thank You Cherry Much flavors. These three are dupes for Ben & Jerry's Half-Baked, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and Cherry Garcia. If you compare the artwork, colors, fonts, and even clever names on the two brands' pint containers, you can see how similar they are. Other flavors have entered the mix in the past, including My Peanut Butter Half (a dupe for B & J's Peanut Butter Cup) and Swirlin' Strawberry (B & J's Strawberry Cheesecake knock-off), but as of this writing, the three aforementioned flavors are what Aldi offers.