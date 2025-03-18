For Cheaper Ben & Jerry's-Style Ice Cream, Aldi Has A Copycat
At this point, most people know that Aldi is a budget shopper's dream. Not only does the company offer rock-bottom prices on groceries and a slew of other various items in its famous "aisle of shame", but its house brand products rival big names in their quality (with much cheaper prices). An example includes Aldi's Irish butter, which is a dead-ringer for the much pricier Kerrygold brand. On the sweeter side, Aldi has a house brand called Sundae Shoppe, which you can probably guess makes ice cream. The Super Premium pint containers mimic three very popular Ben & Jerry's brand flavors. They taste fantastic (some say you can hardly tell the difference between the two brands), but Sundae Shoppe happens to be almost half the price of the famous New England-based brand, which recently introduced new, shareable-size containers.
Sundae Shoppe Super Premium ice cream comes in Brookie Dough, Make Fudge Not War, and Thank You Cherry Much flavors. These three are dupes for Ben & Jerry's Half-Baked, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and Cherry Garcia. If you compare the artwork, colors, fonts, and even clever names on the two brands' pint containers, you can see how similar they are. Other flavors have entered the mix in the past, including My Peanut Butter Half (a dupe for B & J's Peanut Butter Cup) and Swirlin' Strawberry (B & J's Strawberry Cheesecake knock-off), but as of this writing, the three aforementioned flavors are what Aldi offers.
Aldi ice creams aren't exact replicas of Ben & Jerry's
With the blatant similarities between the brands and the stark cost difference, you may wonder how Aldi can produce and sell the dupes without getting in legal trouble. Aldi is careful to avoid outright duplicating Ben & Jerry's products. While the fonts and "feel" of the packaging and the flavors of the ice cream may be similar, they are unique and not downright copies. I'm personally waiting for an Aldi dupe of Ben & Jerry's Chunky Monkey, my all-time favorite flavor.
Ben & Jerry's isn't the only ice cream brand that Aldi has emulated and outpriced. The Sundae Shoppe line makes dupes for Klondike Bars called Arctic Bars; its Drumstick clones are called Sundae Cones; and the frozen Crunch Bars mimic Nestle's of a similar name. But not every Sundae Shoppe product is going to have you wondering what other brand it's supposed to be like. The line also makes plenty of its own standard ice cream flavors, gelato creations, and even keto-friendly options.