McDonald's Ice Cream Is Unavailable So Much In This City, It's Named The 'Broken-Machine Capital Of America'
McDonald's ice cream machines are infamous for their frequent breakdowns, doling out constant disappointment to soft serve lovers across the country. However, it turns out the dysfunctional dessert machines are even more unreliable in some places than others. There's one city in America where you probably shouldn't even entertain the idea of enjoying a McDonald's ice cream sundae with your Big Mac. According to data from The Action Network, Cleveland, Tennessee, is the city with the highest rate of broken McDonald's ice cream machines in the United States.
On average, the city's soft serve machines are reported out of service nearly 47% of the time, meaning your odds of enjoying a McFlurry (which is not the same as a Frosty) are practically 50/50. Cleveland's ice cream makers are down so much that it's been unofficially dubbed the "broken-machine capital of America," and it makes the national average of 10.4% look fantastic by comparison. However, Cleveland isn't the only American city with exceptionally faulty McDonald's ice cream machines.
The worst places to order McDonald's ice cream in America
Albany, Georgia closely follows Cleveland, Tennessee with a 42.4% chance of a down machine (per The Action Network). Gulfport, Mississippi, rounds out the podium with 39.7%. On the flip side, topping off the city rankings is Ashland, Kentucky, where ice cream lovers face a measly 2.1% chance of disappointment. On a statewide level, the worst destination for McDonald's ice cream fans is Mississippi, with a roughly one in three probability that the machine will be out of service. Minnesota offers the best odds for McFlurry lovers, with only a 11.5% chance of ice cream machines down on an average day.
The exact reasons behind these dramatic disparities in ice cream machine functionality are as mysterious as why they continue to break at alarming rates, even after we thought McDonald's had finally fixed the broken McFlurry machine epidemic. Fortunately, it seems the citizens of Cleveland haven't let the constant dessert disappointment get them down – the city's other nickname is "The City with Spirit" thanks to the hopeful attitude of its residents, so we'd like to think they keep ordering ice cream at McDonald's despite the abysmal odds. Or they can ensure sweet success by making their own McDonald's McFlurry dupe with just three ingredients.