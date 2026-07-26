McDonald's Ice Cream Is Unavailable So Much In This City, It's Named The 'Broken-Machine Capital Of America'

McDonald's ice cream machines are infamous for their frequent breakdowns, doling out constant disappointment to soft serve lovers across the country. However, it turns out the dysfunctional dessert machines are even more unreliable in some places than others. There's one city in America where you probably shouldn't even entertain the idea of enjoying a McDonald's ice cream sundae with your Big Mac. According to data from The Action Network, Cleveland, Tennessee, is the city with the highest rate of broken McDonald's ice cream machines in the United States.

On average, the city's soft serve machines are reported out of service nearly 47% of the time, meaning your odds of enjoying a McFlurry (which is not the same as a Frosty) are practically 50/50. Cleveland's ice cream makers are down so much that it's been unofficially dubbed the "broken-machine capital of America," and it makes the national average of 10.4% look fantastic by comparison. However, Cleveland isn't the only American city with exceptionally faulty McDonald's ice cream machines.