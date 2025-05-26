McFlurry Vs Frosty: How Do The Iconic Fast Food Desserts Differ?

My first job was working at McDonald's when I was 16 years old. I was so happy to have a job in the first place. And at 16, I was elated it was McDonald's since I could get free apple pies and McFlurries to my heart's content during lunch breaks. My mom congratulated me on the job, but said, "I wish you would have gotten hired at Wendy's instead, so I could get free Frosties." I wondered to myself how they're both frozen treats, so why does it even matter? Turns out, there are substantial differences between the desserts.

When speaking about the classic versions, McDonald's and Wendy's each have their own take on soft-serve. These two treats don't just taste different, they're also built different; from the texture to the mix-ins to how you're supposed to eat them.

The McFlurry uses candy and cookie mix-ins to achieve big flavors, so the focal point is the swirl of toppings inside the soft-serve base. Meanwhile, the Frosty keeps things simple. You get a classic chocolate or vanilla treat — no frills unless you're dipping fries in it. Whether you're team McFlurry or team Frosty probably comes down to what kind of dessert experience you're after, whether that's crunchy and loaded or smooth and chill. At least that's how it used to be back when I was growing up. Either way, both have earned their spot as fast food legends.