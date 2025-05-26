McFlurry Vs Frosty: How Do The Iconic Fast Food Desserts Differ?
My first job was working at McDonald's when I was 16 years old. I was so happy to have a job in the first place. And at 16, I was elated it was McDonald's since I could get free apple pies and McFlurries to my heart's content during lunch breaks. My mom congratulated me on the job, but said, "I wish you would have gotten hired at Wendy's instead, so I could get free Frosties." I wondered to myself how they're both frozen treats, so why does it even matter? Turns out, there are substantial differences between the desserts.
When speaking about the classic versions, McDonald's and Wendy's each have their own take on soft-serve. These two treats don't just taste different, they're also built different; from the texture to the mix-ins to how you're supposed to eat them.
The McFlurry uses candy and cookie mix-ins to achieve big flavors, so the focal point is the swirl of toppings inside the soft-serve base. Meanwhile, the Frosty keeps things simple. You get a classic chocolate or vanilla treat — no frills unless you're dipping fries in it. Whether you're team McFlurry or team Frosty probably comes down to what kind of dessert experience you're after, whether that's crunchy and loaded or smooth and chill. At least that's how it used to be back when I was growing up. Either way, both have earned their spot as fast food legends.
What makes a McFlurry stand out
I loved making McFlurries because they were easy and customizable. Most people only know to add M&Ms or Oreo cookies, but you can add a variety of toppings, though it may annoy the worker if they weren't expecting it. Still, everyone knows that McDonald's ice cream is goated (even though the machine was broken half the time). That creamy, delicious base is the perfect palate for crunchy cookies with a swirl of caramel, which is how I like it.
There are some limited-time flavors that come around, like the Grandma McFlurry which has vanilla ice cream with butterscotch syrup and crunchy candy pieces. Fan favorites also include: the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry which has strawberry-flavored clusters and shortbread cookie crumbles, the Shamrock McFlurry (for St. Patty's Day) with a minty Shamrock syrup and crushed Oreo pieces, and last but not least, the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry with real banana, strawberry clusters, and Kit Kat wafer bites.
What really sets the McFlurry apart is how much the texture varies. You get crunch from the mix-ins, creaminess from the ice cream, and that signature machine-stirred swirl that keeps every bite loaded. The treat is designed to be eaten with a wide plastic spoon which doubles as a spindle attachment for the mixing machine, which is pretty cool. Texture, flavor variety, and that candy-meets-ice-cream combo is what gives the McFlurry its edge for people who want a dessert that's packed with extras. It's less about subtlety and more about indulgence, which is exactly why people keep going back for this gem (which was invented outside the United States).
Why the Frosty has its own loyal following
Previously, Wendy's Frosty stayed in its own lane and didn't try to compete with mix-ins or wild flavors — it did one thing and it did it well. The brand has tried different flavors (many of which have been discontinued), but for the most part Wendy's stuck to the OG. The original chocolate Frosty has been around since 1969 (with vanilla joining the lineup much later). Back then, the Frosty was drastically different from the McFlurry because it wasn't stirred with toppings or packed with candy. It was somewhere between a soft-serve and a milkshake, but thick and luscious enough to eat with a spoon. That unique consistency was (and still is) one of the Frosty's biggest selling points.
People didn't just like the Frosty because it was simple, they liked it because it was consistent. I can honestly say that's not always the case with the McFlurry, which can be a hit or miss depending on who's working that day. The classic Frosty is comforting and nostalgic, perfect for a hot summer day to carry you back to your childhood.
Nowadays, it seems like the Frosty is trying to go toe-to-toe with the McFlurry by offering Frosty Fusions which include toppings like Oreo brownie bits, Pop-Tarts, and Caramel Crunch. You can also get swirls of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry syrup; similar to a McDonald's sundae. So yeah, it really is to each his own at this point with all the changes they've made.