11 Grocery Items That Deserve The Trader Joe's Treatment

It seems like Trader Joe's has everything. The beloved supermarket chain may sell private label items to keep prices low (with some exceptions, like the giant Danish kringles TJ's shoppers stock up on), but the store still has quite a variety of products on offer. From its array of frozen dinners to its cult favorite snacks (including the iconic Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups), you don't feel like you're missing out on anything. But despite that, there are a few items Trader Joe's doesn't sell, even though it would be really cool if it did.

Trader Joe's has been in business since 1967, so it has stocked a wide, wide range of products. While some of these items have never been offered by TJ's, there are others that were once sold but are now discontinued. While we understand that shelf space has to be carefully managed to keep prices down (hence why Trader Joe's always seems to discontinue your favorite products), we would like to offer this suggested list of items to anyone at Trader Joe's who may be reading this. Pretty please?