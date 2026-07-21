I Tried 10 Of The Hottest Candies Of 2026 (So Far) And This Was My Favorite

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As summer continues to fly by and we inch even closer to a new year, everyone will start to talk about trends. There will be articles about the hottest things happening in fashion, home decor, and much more. None of them, however, are as tantalizing as the new candies on shelves in 2026. While this past year has been filled with ups and downs, if you use the candy trajectory as any type of barometer, the rest of 2026 is looking pretty delicious. You may already have favorites, like the folks who are excited about new pickle flavored candies, but you are going to want to see the brand new candies practically begging to be tossed in your shopping cart.

There are luscious chocolates, fruity bites, even plant-based offerings. There's also a very obvious influx of sour candies to choose from. What a time to be alive. Some candies are being stocked for the first time ever, and other brands are counting on nostalgia to translate to sales as they resurrect some classics for the first time in decades. If you have a sweet tooth, I'm about to share a short list of delights that will make you smile, pucker your lips, or both. Candy is like an immediate mood booster. Seriously, have you ever seen someone sad or even crying while they tear into a Snickers bar? Add these newbies to your shopping list and get ready to taste some of the best sweet treats of 2026 so far.