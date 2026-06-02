The Cheap Store Customers Call A Candy Paradise

Four out of five dentists may disagree, but candy really is dandy, and it's one of the few affordable indulgences we have left these days. One favorite pastime for candy fans is seeking out new and unusual varieties, or almost forgotten ones, like the old-school candies sold at Cracker Barrel. For a selection that combines vintage candies with trendier ones, though, Five Below is the place to go. One Redditor posted a thread entitled "Five Below is A Paradise for Candy," and commenters chimed in to concur.

One person described Five Below as "[the] Most dangerous / beautiful place for candy addicts like us, while another agreed, "Can confirm, it's the best." Yet another satisfied shopper wrote, "Our Five Below candy section is humongous. There are like 7 to 8 separate aisles of candy alongside that huge center piece of candy. They have everything you could think of minus certain things they don't really make anymore."

However, a few people also seem to have suffered from the same initial misapprehension of the store that I held — at least, until fairly recently. I thought it was just a place for tween tchotchkes, and I didn't really have much interest in Lilo & Stitch flip flops. Once I discovered the candy aisle, it was a whole different story, and some Redditors seem to feel the same way. As one person responded to news of the surprisingly great candy selection: "Thanks. I always wondered why I would go there." Another wrote, "They have candy, snacks, and tech sundries too? Hmmm. I'm now planning a visit. "