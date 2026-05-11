Nosh Or Nah: The Call Is Coming From Inside The Lollipop

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Welcome back to Nosh or Nah, a column where The Takeout staff reviews the best, worst, and weirdest new snacks and drinks hitting store shelves near you.

As we get closer to Memorial Day, this edition of Nosh or Nah focuses on items that are both weird and somehow appropriate to bring to a backyard barbecue. First, Heather Clark sees if PBR and Grillo's pickle-flavored beer can make two great tastes taste great together. Next, Michael Palan reviews a candy that promises all the fun of corn on the cob in gummy form as well as a lollipop with built-in tunes to get the crowd at your party moving.

Will these unusual grocery store finds make your backyard the most popular hotspot in the neighborhood this summer? Or will you end up listening to your TastySounds Audio Lollipop alone while trying to choke down the remainder of a 12-pack of salty cucumber PBR? Read on to find out.