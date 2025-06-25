This Popular Pickle Brand Just So Happens To Be Our Favorite
Part of being a pickle lover is naturally transforming over time into a full-on pickle connoisseur. You try so many brands, so many styles, and so many slices, but which one serves as the pickled cream of the crop? In our ultimate ranking of pickle brands, a tried-and-true favorite ended up winning out above the rest. Grillo's is already a popular brand, and it's not hard to see why. This pickle is bursting with delicious flavor, and though the texture isn't perfectly uniform from spear to spear, you still get a lot of pieces with that much sought-after snap.
The ingredients are also super straightforward, containing only cucumbers, brine, garlic, fresh dill, and grape leaves. The brine itself is made with water, salt, and distilled white vinegar, so it's no surprise that these pickles are definitely on the tangy side. They're stocked in the refrigerated section rather than on the shelves with other jarred pickles — a testament to the quality and freshness of these ingredients. If you're looking for a product with a simple but delicious flavor profile and amazing texture, Grillo's should be your go-to without a doubt.
What does the internet think about Grillo's Pickles?
When you look at the reviews for Grillo's Pickles Classic Dill Pickle Spears on Amazon, they have a whopping 82% five-star rating, with only 8% being three stars or less. Reviewers praise these pickles for not having the unpleasant aftertaste that can plague jarred pickles and note that they lack the mushy texture that some other brands suffer from. Some even compare these pickles to the fresh ones you can get at a deli, with others saying that they're about as close as you can get to a homemade pickle without actually making one yourself. The brine is filled with tasty bits of garlic cloves, dill, and grape leaves, so they're an excellent choice for anyone who takes advantage of clever uses for leftover pickle juice.
Reviewers also point out the super vinegar-forward taste of these pickles, noting that they're definitely better for enjoyers of salty and tangy cukes. A Grillo's pickle is the perfect choice if you want to wrap dill pickles in bacon for the world's best appetizer, since the acidity and sourness cut right through the fatty, savory goodness of the bacon itself. But no matter how you decide to eat these pickles, whether as an accompaniment to your favorite deli sandwich or as a snack by itself, you're sure to notice and love the quality.