This Popular Pickle Brand Just So Happens To Be Our Favorite

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Part of being a pickle lover is naturally transforming over time into a full-on pickle connoisseur. You try so many brands, so many styles, and so many slices, but which one serves as the pickled cream of the crop? In our ultimate ranking of pickle brands, a tried-and-true favorite ended up winning out above the rest. Grillo's is already a popular brand, and it's not hard to see why. This pickle is bursting with delicious flavor, and though the texture isn't perfectly uniform from spear to spear, you still get a lot of pieces with that much sought-after snap.

The ingredients are also super straightforward, containing only cucumbers, brine, garlic, fresh dill, and grape leaves. The brine itself is made with water, salt, and distilled white vinegar, so it's no surprise that these pickles are definitely on the tangy side. They're stocked in the refrigerated section rather than on the shelves with other jarred pickles — a testament to the quality and freshness of these ingredients. If you're looking for a product with a simple but delicious flavor profile and amazing texture, Grillo's should be your go-to without a doubt.