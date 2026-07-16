10 Candies Pickle Lovers Will Go Wild For
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From fried pickles to pickle juice to condiments for burgers, Americans relish their pickles. In fact, the United States consumes the weight of 20 Statues of Liberty (more than 600,000 tons) of pickles each year. That means each American eats about 9 pounds of pickles annually, which is the equivalent of eating nearly two chihuahuas in pickles (and that doesn't even include all the pickle candy we devour).
If pickles weren't already popular enough, they are currently having a moment. The popularity of pickles has extended way beyond the jar. Pickles now come in all different varieties and forms. You can get pickle-flavored crackers, pickle-flavored chips, and pickle-flavored ice cream. You can eat pickle-flavored nuts wearing pickle-patterned pants while playing pickleball and then go out for pickle-based cocktails afterwards. There are pickles covered in glitter, and of course there's pickle-flavored candy.
Whether you're already a devoted pickle zealot or just beginning to explore the pickle purview, this list of 10 pickled-flavored candies is your gateway to the world of pickle fandom. Come on in, the water's brine.
Dum-Dums Flavor Vault Pickle Lollipops
Dum-Dums are usually a low-key, restrained sort of candy. They're the type of lollipop you get for free at the bank or you find in your grandparents' car mixed in with the Werther's Originals. On the wildness scale, they're one step above a cough drop. But Dum-Dums has really upped its game with its pickle-flavored candy. This is no ordinary sucker. The package announces, "Every pop a briny, tangy, twangy little thrill ride." Dum-Dums have gone edgy, innovative; and we all have pickles to thank for that.
Purchase Dum-Dums Flavor Vault Pickle Lollipops for $1.50 at Five Below.
Pickle Cotton Candy
If pickles were light, fluffy, and airy, they'd be cotton candy. Fairy Tale Cotton Candy's little tub of pickleness is freshly spun sugar that's both sweet and tart. Pickle cotton candy is trending on TikTok, where pickle buffs from all over are posting videos of themselves experiencing this unusual flavor for the first time or showing us how to wrap up dill pickles in puffs of cotton candy. An added bonus: An unopened jar of pickles can keep for at least a year, so to strive to live up to its pickled brethren, this pickle-flavored cotton candy likewise has a shelf life of one year if unopened, though it surely won't last that long.
Purchase a tub of Pickle Cotton Candy for $4.95 from Fairy Tale Cotton Candy.
DILL-icious Hard Candy
A pile of this candy looks a little bit like a stack of green worms, but don't let that stop you from trying it. It's good. And pickley. And made by a self-described Victorian-style candymaker, so it has that old-school candy store charm — the sort of cutesy candy you might find at a Cracker Barrel gift store among the ceramic chickens and biscuit mix. The manufacturer uses real dill oil to give it a boost of pickle flavor, so this candy is the real dill.
Purchase a bag of Dill-icious Pickle Hard Candy for $5.99 from Lofty Pursuits.
Sour Punch Bites Pickle Roulette
Okay, here's the dill: Sometimes, it's okay to play with your food. You can play a game of pickle roulette with Sour Punch Bites. This sour, chewy candy comes in four different flavors (watermelon, lemon-lime, green apple, and pickle) and you don't know which one you're going to get until you bite into one since they're all green. No worries, you can't go wrong with any of the flavors. It's like playing a game of BeanBoozled but without the risk. If it's the pickle candy you're longing for in this game of roulette, you have a 1 in 4 chance of getting it, which is better odds than, say, getting audited by the IRS.
Purchase a bag of Sour Punch Bites Pickle Roulette for $1.50 at Five Below.
Pickle Saltwater Taffy
Everyone knows that pickles are supposed to be crunchy. Vlasic brand pickles had an entire ad campaign revolving around the crunchiness of their veggies, with one-liners like, "Vlasic is the best tasting pickle I ever heard!" But there's an exception to every rule. Sometimes, pickles are best when they're chewy, stretchy, and tend to get stuck in your teeth.
The pickle-flavored saltwater taffy from Taffy Town is a gourmet, creamy taffy that melts in your mouth. How many pickles can you say that about? Taffy Town is a family-owned and -operated business that makes its saltwater taffy in small batches with top-notch ingredients. And it's based in Salt Lake City, so these candymakers really know salt water. Try this pickle taffy just once and we're sure it will stick.
Purchase Pickle Flavored Salt Water Taffy for $14.99 at Taffy Town.
Sour Pickle Balls
Made in San Antonio by Alamo Candy Co., Sour Pickle Balls have Texas-sized flavor and zing. These are not for wussy pickle-lovers and they aren't for those uninitiated to hardcore pickledom. Sour Pickle Balls are for the type of person who drinks their whiskey with a pickleback or runs an entire marathon just so they can drink pickle juice to help with muscle recovery when they get to the finish.
These candies are extremely sour and strikingly salty — each one truly captures the essence of the pickle and then pumps up its intensity. If you think you can surmount the sour, try a bag if you dare. Luckily, they're made with genuine cucumber, so knowing you're getting a dose of veggies just might help counteract the pain.
Purchase a bag of Sour Pickle Balls for $5.95 at Candycopia.
Gummy Pickle
It looks like a pickle. It tastes like a pickle. It even comes in a handy pouch like jumbo individual pickles often do. But it's candy. This 4.5-inch gummy pickle could easily be mistaken for the authentic cucumber variety, except perhaps with slightly more gelatin and yellow 5. A true pickle doppelganger, this is probably the most realistic, life-sized, pickle-esque pickle candy on this list.
Purchase a Gummy Pickle today on Amazon for $9.99.
Gupperz Poppin' Pickles
This gummy pickle candy is literally bursting with pickle flavor. The chewy outside tastes like sweet pickles, but as you chew the liquid center pops and oozes with sour pickle flair. Luckily, you can avoid the mess. These candies are individually wrapped so nothing bursts and oozes where it's not supposed to. The package boasts that this candy caters to die-hard pickle-heads, so if that sounds like you get poppin'!
Purchase a package of Gupperz Poppin' Pickles for $4.00 at Five Below.
Archie McPhee Pickle Candies in Tin
Good things come in pickle-decorated packages. If a cartoon pickle sporting shoes, gloves, and a goofy grin on the outside of a keepsake tin isn't enough to tempt you, the individually wrapped, pickle-flavored candies inside surely will. These green-and-white striped candies are sweet, briny, and dill — almost like you poured sugar on your gherkins. After the candies are gone, you can keep the tin to store coins, twist ties, or your collection of plastic snails.
Purchase a tin of Archie McPhee Pickle Candies for $8.25 from the Archie McPhee website.
Pickle Candy Canes
If all you want for Christmas is pickles, then this is the candy for you. Santa Pickle is coming to town and he's dill-livering pickled goodies to stockings everywhere. According to the candy company's website, "On Christmas Eve, Santa Pickle gets into his barrel and rolls around the world delivering pickled vegetables to all the good boys and girls." These green-and-white-striped, pickle-flavored candy canes are a festive way to get into the holiday spear-it at any time of the year.
Purchase a box of Pickle Candy Canes for $9.50 from Archie McPhee.