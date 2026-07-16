10 Candies Pickle Lovers Will Go Wild For

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From fried pickles to pickle juice to condiments for burgers, Americans relish their pickles. In fact, the United States consumes the weight of 20 Statues of Liberty (more than 600,000 tons) of pickles each year. That means each American eats about 9 pounds of pickles annually, which is the equivalent of eating nearly two chihuahuas in pickles (and that doesn't even include all the pickle candy we devour).

If pickles weren't already popular enough, they are currently having a moment. The popularity of pickles has extended way beyond the jar. Pickles now come in all different varieties and forms. You can get pickle-flavored crackers, pickle-flavored chips, and pickle-flavored ice cream. You can eat pickle-flavored nuts wearing pickle-patterned pants while playing pickleball and then go out for pickle-based cocktails afterwards. There are pickles covered in glitter, and of course there's pickle-flavored candy.

Whether you're already a devoted pickle zealot or just beginning to explore the pickle purview, this list of 10 pickled-flavored candies is your gateway to the world of pickle fandom. Come on in, the water's brine.