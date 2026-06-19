Why Cracker Barrel Has A Gift Shop In The First Place

Cracker Barrel took some heat for trying to alter its iconic logo in 2025, but plenty of folks still delight in stopping by for an affordable meal that oozes home-cooked charm. One particular thing people look forward to after enjoying some of the food you can't pass up at Cracker Barrel is stopping by the gift shop attached to the store. Whether they're perusing the many tchotchkes lining the shelves or looking for some nostalgic old-school candy you can't find just anywhere, some consider a trip to the gift shop an essential part of any Cracker Barrel experience. It makes one wonder why other restaurants don't have gift shops of their own.

The reason the Old Country Store has them is a direct result of founder Dan Evins' vision for the establishment. In the late '60s, interstate travel wasn't what it is today. There wasn't a McDonald's at every offramp, and there were longer stretches of road to contend with before you came across a store of any kind. Evins thought that having a place where someone could pick up a gift after a long trip would be a novel idea.

The first Cracker Barrel locations also sold gas, but that became problematic during the oil embargo of the 1970s. Fortunately, the gift shops attached to every store were popular, with profits outpacing fuel sales. Eventually, Evins decided to stop installing gas pumps in new locations and focus on restaurant and gift shop sales, which was one of the biggest changes in Cracker Barrel's history.