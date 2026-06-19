Why Cracker Barrel Has A Gift Shop In The First Place
Cracker Barrel took some heat for trying to alter its iconic logo in 2025, but plenty of folks still delight in stopping by for an affordable meal that oozes home-cooked charm. One particular thing people look forward to after enjoying some of the food you can't pass up at Cracker Barrel is stopping by the gift shop attached to the store. Whether they're perusing the many tchotchkes lining the shelves or looking for some nostalgic old-school candy you can't find just anywhere, some consider a trip to the gift shop an essential part of any Cracker Barrel experience. It makes one wonder why other restaurants don't have gift shops of their own.
The reason the Old Country Store has them is a direct result of founder Dan Evins' vision for the establishment. In the late '60s, interstate travel wasn't what it is today. There wasn't a McDonald's at every offramp, and there were longer stretches of road to contend with before you came across a store of any kind. Evins thought that having a place where someone could pick up a gift after a long trip would be a novel idea.
The first Cracker Barrel locations also sold gas, but that became problematic during the oil embargo of the 1970s. Fortunately, the gift shops attached to every store were popular, with profits outpacing fuel sales. Eventually, Evins decided to stop installing gas pumps in new locations and focus on restaurant and gift shop sales, which was one of the biggest changes in Cracker Barrel's history.
The Cracker Barrel gift shop's unique attractions
Dan Evins's strategy for Cracker Barrel gift shops was to stock them with a vast array of one-of-a-kind merchandise. Essentially, anybody who walked in would find something that either they liked or thought a loved one would appreciate having. That spirit lives on today, with the small outlets selling clothing, accessories, old-timey furniture, candy, preserved foods, and everything in between.
Upon entering one of the gift shops, customers are met with a kaleidoscope of uncommon commodities hiding around every corner. Many of the items lining the shelves are exclusive to Cracker Barrel, such as several mini salt shakers resembling daffodils, Champagne bottles, or angel fish, to name a few. Seashell fountains, glass tulip candle holders, and various cute little shelf sitter characters like cats, hot dogs, and french fries are a few more of the exclusive home decor items Cracker Barrel's gift shop sells.
Today, the store even has an online presence. Folks can buy some of the same mixes and ingredients the chain uses in-house to serve its homestyle cuisine, like biscuit and pancake mix, fried apples, and coffee. Although not exclusive to Cracker Barrel, folks can also find some sweets that are sure to inspire a trip down memory lane, like saltwater taffy and horehound sanded candy. If you're ever having trouble thinking of what to get for someone who has everything, a visit to Cracker Barrel's online gift shop might be all you need to secure a unique present for that special person in your life, just as Dan Evins originally intended.