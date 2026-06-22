Why Werther's Candies And Grandparents Go Hand-In-Hand (Yes, There's An Actual Reason)

Nostalgia still ranks among the top reasons that Werther's are a hit. But there are also practical elements for the caramel's senior fanbase. Sucking on hard candies such as Werther's Original can help fight dry mouth, which is more common in the elderly. They're also easier on fragile, older teeth, since Werther's Original doesn't have the sticky pull of a chewy caramel.

In addition, it's common for our appetite to decline as we age. That means that when Granny wants to satisfy her sweet tooth, she can avoid overstuffing herself with a heavy dessert when a Werther's candy is enough to do the trick. Another plus is the portability factor: Werther's are light, individually wrapped, not messy, and easy to carry — in short, perfect for our grandparents' "Best Nana Ever" tote bags and wool cardigan pockets. And, naturally, many grandfolks just like the taste.

It's a bit of a chicken-and-egg scenario. The elderly really love their Werther's now (one 85-year-old allegedly scarfs down two bags a day!), but it was the company's ad campaign that planted the seed of that love. In fact, thanks to its successful marketing, Werther's became so firmly intertwined with the wise-and-white-haired set that the company had to backpedal to keep its product in the good graces of all demographics.

To broaden its reach to younger caramel connoisseurs, Werther's launched age-inclusive ads and young-friendly new products — everything from pumpkin spice caramels to crème-filled caramels and caramel popcorn. Now, retirees who can't get enough Werther's aren't alone. The candy tempts all ages — and not only when we find it at Grandmother's house.