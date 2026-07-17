Costco's New Fruit Loaf Has Customers Running To The Bakery

Nothing screams summer quite like fruit, which is why it probably won't surprise you when you spot this fruit loaf in Costco's bakery section. Social media influencer costcohotfinds spotted a new lemon raspberry loaf which comes in a rectangular box and is topped with a crumbly, powdery streusel. It costs $8.99 per package, and as she said in the video (as she was enjoying a bite), "This one paired perfectly with my coffee this morning."

The fruit loaf is sure to have a few built-in fans, as Costco's similar lemon blueberry loaf has a pretty solid following – enough people have tinkered with it that they've started to make French toast with the Costco loaf. One commenter on the video said jokingly, "I've worked really hard to un big my back, can you please stop? Thank you." Another person said, "Oh I just KNOW this has to be amazing." A few others pointed out that the ingredients list appears enormously long, criticizing the quality of what might be in the bread.