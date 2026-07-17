Costco's New Fruit Loaf Has Customers Running To The Bakery
Nothing screams summer quite like fruit, which is why it probably won't surprise you when you spot this fruit loaf in Costco's bakery section. Social media influencer costcohotfinds spotted a new lemon raspberry loaf which comes in a rectangular box and is topped with a crumbly, powdery streusel. It costs $8.99 per package, and as she said in the video (as she was enjoying a bite), "This one paired perfectly with my coffee this morning."
The fruit loaf is sure to have a few built-in fans, as Costco's similar lemon blueberry loaf has a pretty solid following – enough people have tinkered with it that they've started to make French toast with the Costco loaf. One commenter on the video said jokingly, "I've worked really hard to un big my back, can you please stop? Thank you." Another person said, "Oh I just KNOW this has to be amazing." A few others pointed out that the ingredients list appears enormously long, criticizing the quality of what might be in the bread.
The new fruit loaf contains an ingredient that's on many people's minds right now
One thing that commenters brought up is that there are raspberries in the loaf, which is raising a red flag for a few people because berries are currently on the list of foods to avoid if you're trying to dodge the "diarrhea parasite." Cyclospora and berries have also been linked in prior outbreaks. It's worth mentioning that if the berries are cooked to a temperature of 158 degrees Fahrenheit or higher the heat treatment will kill the parasite. The berries in these new Costco loaves are indeed baked in, so at least you've got a little extra insurance on your side should your sweet tooth come calling.
I get the feeling Costco wouldn't put its customers at risk en masse, but it's always good to stay on top of things. If the idea of the new loaf still gives you the heebie-jeebies, you can always look for the new twice-baked cinnamon-sugar croissants which are also available now in the baked goods section.