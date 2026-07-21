John Wayne's Favorite Whiskey Brand Is From The 1800s, But You Can Still Find It Today

John Wayne was partial to whiskey. So much so, in fact, that his son started a bourbon brand in his honor. Duke Spirits was launched in 2013 and takes its title from the all-American actor's lifelong nickname. The bourbons produced by the company are based on custom blends Wayne's son found in his belongings after his death in 1979 as part of a larger collection of spirits. According to industry rumors, Duke's bourbons initially used a whiskey base supplied by Wild Turkey – and with good reason. Despite having a shining Hollywood career under his buckled belt, good old Wild Turkey was John Wayne's favorite tipple.

The actor loved the stuff so much, in fact, that he used to order it by the case when he was working away from home. With a 50 year career and 175 movies to his name, it seems the Duke got through quite a few of those cases. His costars on pictures like "Donovan's Reef" and "True Grit" probably helped. Arguably, both John Wayne and Wild Turkey Bourbon hit their prime in the 1960s, the decade when America's favorite cowboy won his only Oscar while making some of his best movies. Meanwhile, Wild Turkey released its beloved 101 proof bourbon. Despite ongoing innovation in the decades since, Wild Turkey's core collection of whiskeys remains its primary claim as an American classic.