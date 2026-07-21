John Wayne's Favorite Whiskey Brand Is From The 1800s, But You Can Still Find It Today
John Wayne was partial to whiskey. So much so, in fact, that his son started a bourbon brand in his honor. Duke Spirits was launched in 2013 and takes its title from the all-American actor's lifelong nickname. The bourbons produced by the company are based on custom blends Wayne's son found in his belongings after his death in 1979 as part of a larger collection of spirits. According to industry rumors, Duke's bourbons initially used a whiskey base supplied by Wild Turkey – and with good reason. Despite having a shining Hollywood career under his buckled belt, good old Wild Turkey was John Wayne's favorite tipple.
The actor loved the stuff so much, in fact, that he used to order it by the case when he was working away from home. With a 50 year career and 175 movies to his name, it seems the Duke got through quite a few of those cases. His costars on pictures like "Donovan's Reef" and "True Grit" probably helped. Arguably, both John Wayne and Wild Turkey Bourbon hit their prime in the 1960s, the decade when America's favorite cowboy won his only Oscar while making some of his best movies. Meanwhile, Wild Turkey released its beloved 101 proof bourbon. Despite ongoing innovation in the decades since, Wild Turkey's core collection of whiskeys remains its primary claim as an American classic.
How John Wayne liked to drink Wild Turkey
Although John Wayne loved whiskey, the actor is also remembered as a cocktail lover, particularly enjoying a mixed drink after a long day on set. His main requirement in a drink? Simply that it was a good one.
This is probably why Wayne enjoyed a good bourbon, because of its versatility. According to his son's business partner, co-founder of Duke Spirits Chris Radomski, quoted in Esquire, "[Wayne] talked about how it had to be balanced and smooth enough to drink out of a tin cup by stage hands in the middle of the dessert, or out of a nice tumbler with President Reagan."
To this day, Wild Turkey remains an accessible staple. The mid-priced bourbon is just as at home in a cocktail as it is in a tumbler with ice, and it can be enjoyed in all seasons. Having a gunslinger summer? Try it in a whiskey sour, a simple mint julep, or another bourbon-based cocktail at your next cookout. Once the weather gets cooler, it'll be time for winter warmer whiskey cocktails. Of course, if you're really channeling the Duke, you'll have to sip your Wild Turkey straight out of a tin cup; a meeting with Reagan would require a Ouija board, and despite President Donald Trump's eating habits, he doesn't touch the stuff.