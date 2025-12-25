Warm Whiskey Cocktails Perfect For Cold Weather
Despite the chilling temperatures and ferocious winds, there is a whole lot to celebrate when winter comes around. Wintertime brings the holiday season, with Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve, Hanukkah, and more bringing family and friends together for beautiful celebrations. It brings breathtaking snowy landscapes, childlike glee, and a slew of fun seasonal activities, like skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, and sledding.
As fun as these activities are, the human body can only withstand the winter wonderland for so long before the frigid environment forces us to retreat into the comfort of our respective homes. In these moments, snow-goers are typically faced with two inviting options: a scalding hot non-alcoholic cocoa, tea, or coffee to warm the body, or a pleasantly potent boozy cocktail to warm the soul. Personally, we'll almost always choose the latter. If you share that sentiment, here are 13 winning warm whiskey cocktails waiting to be consumed on a winter's night.
Hot Toddy
The most classic of the warm whiskey cocktails is undoubtedly the hot toddy. Whereas boozy hot chocolate, spiked cider, and Irish coffee are pre-existing drinks with the added flair of whiskey (or a different alcohol of choice), the standard hot toddy is an entirely original beverage made specifically to warm up the body during chancy moments in the cold weather.
The hot toddy, which also goes by the name of Southern cough syrup in parts of the United States and hot whiskey in Ireland, is well-known across the globe for its healing qualities and seductive simplicity. Save for those with barren pantries, almost anyone can make a hot toddy with what they have lying around their house right now.
There are plenty of ways to upgrade the classic formula, but the basic recipe for a whiskey-based hot toddy is simple. All you truly need is your choice of whiskey, a few ounces of hot water, honey for some much-needed sweetness, and a splash of lemon juice for some added brightness and a Vitamin C kick. This basic big four is iron-clad and needn't be messed with, but those feeling adventurous, or anyone looking for some warm wintery spice, can add in a cinnamon stick, cloves, or star anise. These additions, while entirely optional and unnecessary for a perfect hot toddy, can potentially elevate the drink from a simple winter warm-up to a nurturing nightcap.
Buena Vista Irish Coffee
The Irish coffee is a classic beverage that you may have seen made in secret with a flask and a portable cup, but that's not the only way the drink is constructed. Technically, all you need for an Irish coffee is a cup of hot coffee and your choice of Irish whiskey, but there are plenty of exciting variations that make it one of the best warm whiskey cocktails on the menu.
Even for those who take their regular morning coffee black, Irish coffee is best served with a few added ingredients. At the top of the list is brown or white sugar to taste, some added cream or cream liqueur (such as Baileys or Carolans), and a flavored syrup, whether it be hazelnut, vanilla, amaretto, or even chocolate to create a mocha-style experience. While it's fun to mess around with the ingredients at home, arguably the greatest Irish coffee variation of them all, bar none, comes from the Buena Vista Café in San Francisco, California.
The Buena Vista is credited with popularizing Irish coffee in the U.S., perfecting a recipe that flawlessly balances warmth, sweetness, and creaminess, while never sacrificing the boozy kick. Its version, which has been served millions of times, starts with two C&H pure cane sugar cubes, which are then dissolved in 4–6 ounces of hot brewed coffee. This bittersweet mixture is topped off with 1 ⅓ ounces of Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey before being finished with lightly whipped heavy cream floated on top. If you happen to have access to these specific ingredients, the Buena Vista Irish Coffee is certain to satisfy the soul on frosty December nights.
Cynar Toddy
There are plenty of variations on the classic hot toddy formula, but none hit the spot quite like the Cynar toddy. For those unfamiliar, Cynar is a vegetal, bittersweet Italian liqueur that is actually made in part from the maceration of artichoke hearts. While it may not sound enticing on paper, Cynar offers an intoxicating herbal flavor that pairs perfectly with the remedial qualities of a typical hot toddy. When the weather drops below freezing, it's easy to fall victim to an ailment, and the Cynar toddy is the perfect cure.
To make the Cynar toddy, you still need the typical ingredients present in a whiskey hot toddy: hot water, honey, lemon juice, and your choice of whiskey. However, two necessary additions truly make the Cynar toddy what it is. The first, of course, is Cynar, and the second is an orange peel, which gives the drink a few extra aromatic notes. Sit by the fireplace, wrap yourself in a blanket, and let a drink that spans the whole spectrum of flavors heal you as you drift off to sleep.
Gaelic Punch
If the toddies aren't adding enough spice to your life, look no further than the tantalizing allure of Gaelic punch. When most people think of punch, they think of a big bowl filled to the brim with red liquid (whether alcoholic or non-alcoholic), with a ladle ready for serving at a large gathering, but plenty of punch recipes deviate from this stereotype.
Gaelic punch is a hot beverage that takes many of the warm whiskey drink ingredients mentioned in this piece already, and combines them with some delicious additional spices that up the ante. Part of the beauty of a punch bowl is the freedom for experimentation, but at its most basic level, a Gaelic punch includes granulated sugar, lemon zest, plenty of cloves, a pinch of ground nutmeg, hot water, lemon juice, and a dealer's choice of Irish whiskey. Muddle the lemon zest and sugar together, dump in some warm spices, add the hot water and lemon juice, strain the mixture, and then add the whiskey and hot water, and you're off to the races with a comforting party drink that will warm each and every attendee to the core. The most important part of a Gaelic punch bowl, however, is to have fun, so mix in whatever ingredients suit the occasion and enjoy!
Hot Buttered Whiskey
Other people have their preferences, but for our money, no drink embodies wintry comfort quite as perfectly as a hot buttered whiskey. The concept of a hot, buttered, spice-filled cocktail is nowhere close to a new idea. Hot buttered cocktails have been around for over two centuries, and while traditional versions are made with rum (and are incredible in their own right), swapping the pirate's drink for whiskey or bourbon gives the cocktail a deeper, more distinctive, seasonally-appropriate edge.
Making a pitch-perfect hot buttered whiskey cocktail is straightforward, simple, and incredibly satisfying. The most basic recipe for this luxurious late-year libation starts with a small spoonful of spiced butter (which is a moment for experimentation, but typically means a mix of softened butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves), then add hot water and your whiskey of choice, and that's almost a wrap! All that's left to do is stir until it melts into a silky, aromatic mixture, and maybe add some whipped cream for an extra-festive holiday kick.
The beauty of the hot buttered whiskey is its simplicity, but there is one tricky part to the construction of this beverage: choosing the right whiskey. To truly make this drink shine, a spirit that stands alone must be selected, because there aren't too many ingredients to balance out the taste. To mix with the buttery richness and the spice mix, a whiskey with semi-sweet notes is best. Think brown sugar, toffee, and dark fruit notes to complement the aforementioned brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg mix. For this reason, Buffalo Trace and Woodford Reserve are our top picks for hot buttered whiskey drinks.
Warm Old Fashioned
The classic old fashioned is a finely-tuned cocktail that by no means needs changing, but when those winter evenings come around, no one can blame you for being too chilly to venture into the freezer for the much-needed ice cubes. In these moments, the clearest choice is to whip up a warm old fashioned.
Constructing this warmed-up variant is easy as pie, and the intensified flavor results are absolutely undeniable. There are quite a few unique methods to making a warm old fashioned. The simplest way is to take a classic old fashioned (without ice), and top it with a helping of hot water. The other, and more labor-intensive route, is to warm water on the stove, stir in sugar until it dissolves, and then at the very last minute incorporate your choice of whiskey, bitters, and garnishes before pouring into individual glasses. While this second option may make for a more cogent and coalescent flavor, there is no wrong way to go when it comes to concocting this spin on the signature cocktail.
Blue Blazer
Those who enjoy a good hot toddy but are in the mood to mix it up this winter season should look no further than the Blue Blazer. The Blue Blazer is essentially a hot toddy with a story to tell. The drink traces its origins back to Gold Rush-era San Francisco and the showy bartending that defined the time. The drink's inventor, Jerry Thomas, once described it as a "blazing stream of liquid fire" (per Liquor.com), and you'll shortly see why.
In terms of ingredients, the Blue Blazer is as simple as the aforementioned hot toddy. All you need to do is preheat a glass and add boiling water, your choice of scotch, and then sugar. After this, the drink's namesake comes into play. To top off your authentic Blue Blazer, you must take a long-stemmed match (or another lighting tool), ignite the mixture, and pour it into a second glass to create a beautiful and vibrant stream of blue flames. The flames may seem like they're entirely for show, but that isn't really the case. The smoky scotch flavors from your brand of choice are amplified tenfold by the addition of blazing heat, and the added sugar partially caramelizes to bring a much-needed sweetness to the fold. The drink is warm, nurturing, as exciting as the day is long, and a perfect recipe to test out with friends on a cold weather night — though if you're not already proficient with flaming cocktails, keep a fire extinguisher on hand!
Gingerbread Bourbon Hot Chocolate
While there's nothing wrong with having a drink for the sake of having a drink, there's something uniquely special about enjoying a beverage that harkens back to the good old days. When the holiday season isn't feeling quite as blissful as it should, a boozy gingerbread hot chocolate could be the move.
This delightful, easy-to-make mug of goodness combines the nostalgic comfort of classic hot cocoa with seasonal gingerbread spice and a generous splash of bourbon for the adults in the room. The great thing about the gingerbread bourbon hot chocolate is that it can easily be made into a mocktail, making it a perfect drink for holed-up family time in the holiday season. The end result (mocktail or cocktail) is a drink that tastes just like its namesake. Top it with whipped cream, more booze, cinnamon sugar, a giant marshmallow, and maybe even dip cookies in if you're feeling especially festive.
Spiked Hot Apple Cider
Spiked apple cider has undergone a bit of a transformation in the broader cultural scope over the past few years. The beverage went from a signature autumn and wintertime classic to a year-round drink that remains a staple of bars and house parties. Brands like Angry Orchard and Bold Rock have given the alcohol-consuming populace a delectable treat and deserve their flowers, but they don't have a monopoly on boozy apple cider as a whole.
In fact, it's relatively easy to make a drink that stomps out any of the major brands and feels perfectly suited for the winter months. Spiked hot apple cider is quick and easy to make at home, and while it is typically thought of as a fall drink, it also works perfectly as a wintertime treat. All you need is apple cider (homemade or store-bought), a few oranges, spices like cinnamon, cloves, and star anise, ginger, maple syrup, and, of course, bourbon.
From that point on, the recipe is simple. Combine these ingredients in a saucepan, let the fruity and spicy smells fill the kitchen, pour, garnish, and enjoy. Spiked hot apple cider will not only strike a special chord in the cold weather, but it will also warm you from tip to tail, making even the most harsh winter evening feel a little cozier.
Bourbon Insider
In a way, the bourbon insider is every drink covered in this piece combined, and the result is just as mouthwatering as it sounds. The bourbon insider is by no means a household name beverage, but it ought to be, and if this piece has any impact on the world, it would be spreading the glory of the bourbon insider to the masses.
The drink, which was created by Pinhook Bourbon Master Blender Sean Josephs, has everything. It starts with an apple cider and hot water base, which is then mixed with a compelling combination of spices (cloves, cinnamon, allspice), fresh ginger, silky bourbon, and a fair helping of other fruity flavors with lemons and juniper berries. The bourbon insider has a pitch-perfect formula, but is also a testing ground for experimentation. Toss in your favorite fruits, spices, and garnishes, and have fun with it. Regardless of how you choose to construct it, each sip of the bourbon insider is sure to be full of rich, warming layers.
Warm Mellow Yellow
The cold weather winter season typically calls for warming spices and fruity flavors, but herbal drinks that can cure internal ailments deserve love too. The mellow yellow is a bright, golden, herbal cocktail that mixes bourbon, Becherovka liqueur, yellow chartreuse, Angostura orange bitters, and Luxardo apricot liqueur. The drink has layered herbal complexity and an intoxicating mix of spirits, and many would say it's perfect the way it is.
At the risk of upsetting some loyal mellow yellow drinkers, however, there is nothing wrong with a little experimentation. Gently warming the bourbon-led mixture transforms it into a cozy, winter-ready beverage. A dash of orange bitters, a tasteful helping of hot water, and the signature mint garnish deepen the flavors while keeping the delicate fruit and herb notes bright. With some added orange zest as the topper, the warm mellow yellow whiskey cocktail proves that even traditionally cold drinks can shine when a fire is lit.
Tom and Jerry
This next winter whiskey cocktail is fun, playful, and sugary sweet, but packs a surprising punch, just like the unrelated childhood cartoon of the same name. This beverage, which is traditionally served warm, traces its origins all the way back to the early 1800s. It takes its name from Pierce Egan's book, "Life in London," which was later adapted into a wildly successful stage play by a similar, slightly lengthier name: "Tom and Jerry, or Life in London."
While the play, book, author, and Adelphi Theatre production all have legacies of their own, the most meaningful result in our eyes is the Tom and Jerry cocktail. The drink, which is similar in spirit to eggnog, combines a whipped batter of eggs, sugar, and spices, with a touch of whiskey or rum and hot water to create a warming, comforting, and incredibly festive drink. Much like eggnog, the drink is perfect for a holiday party. Top with allspice, cloves, and cinnamon, serve with a big ladle, and sit back and watch as partygoers loosen up.
The Tom and Jerry boasts some stunning versatility. While rum provides a sweet, fruity profile that pairs wonderfully with spices, a good whiskey gives the drink a robust, warming backbone that is perfect for lonely nights in the winter. The drink's foundation is a whipped, airy base, so it has a lighter texture than a traditional eggnog drink, which makes it easy to enjoy even after a few rounds. Grab a mug, pop on your favorite holiday movie, turn on the fire, and drift off into a peaceful sleep with this warm whiskey drink.
Gingerbread Old Fashioned
Those who love the wonderful simplicity of a classic, ice-cold old fashioned in a warmly lit bar will no doubt enjoy this holiday variation on the classic drink. The cocktail takes everything drinkers love about the classic concoction and wraps it in the warmth and nostalgia of the holidays. And when it comes to the ingredients, the gingerbread old fashioned is simple and easy, as evidenced by the name.
Like the classic old fashioned, the gingerbread variation is most commonly served cold, but it can easily be modified to better suit the cold weather winter months. The magic of this drink comes from the added spices. Molasses, ginger, cinnamon, and allspice come together in harmony to create a distinctly Christmas flavor. Whether served over ice or warmed up on the stove, the drink flawlessly mixes sugar and spice to perfectly capture the vibe of the season.