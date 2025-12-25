Warm Whiskey Cocktails Perfect For Cold Weather

The Irish coffee is a classic beverage that you may have seen made in secret with a flask and a portable cup, but that's not the only way the drink is constructed. Technically, all you need for an Irish coffee is a cup of hot coffee and your choice of Irish whiskey, but there are plenty of exciting variations that make it one of the best warm whiskey cocktails on the menu.

Even for those who take their regular morning coffee black, Irish coffee is best served with a few added ingredients. At the top of the list is brown or white sugar to taste, some added cream or cream liqueur (such as Baileys or Carolans), and a flavored syrup, whether it be hazelnut, vanilla, amaretto, or even chocolate to create a mocha-style experience. While it's fun to mess around with the ingredients at home, arguably the greatest Irish coffee variation of them all, bar none, comes from the Buena Vista Café in San Francisco, California.

The Buena Vista is credited with popularizing Irish coffee in the U.S., perfecting a recipe that flawlessly balances warmth, sweetness, and creaminess, while never sacrificing the boozy kick. Its version, which has been served millions of times, starts with two C&H pure cane sugar cubes, which are then dissolved in 4–6 ounces of hot brewed coffee. This bittersweet mixture is topped off with 1 ⅓ ounces of Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey before being finished with lightly whipped heavy cream floated on top. If you happen to have access to these specific ingredients, the Buena Vista Irish Coffee is certain to satisfy the soul on frosty December nights.