The Best Alcohol For Spiking Apple Cider

When making your bourbon-spiked apple cider, you're already close to perfection with the base ingredients. But, there are a few ways to take this delicious autumn apple cocktail up a notch. First, try to get fresh apple cider from a local farm — some grocery stores even carry it. The fresher the cider, the smoother and richer your drink will be.

Next, consider adding fresh garnishes to boost the flavor and presentation. Slices of apple, orange, and lemon bring tartness, citrus, and a hint of sweetness to your cider, while also giving it a fun, festive look. You can use all three or just your favorites, depending on your taste. Spices are another fantastic way to elevate the drink — cinnamon sticks, cloves, and star anise are common additions that add warmth and depth. Before pouring your drink, try adding a cinnamon-sugar rim to your glass for an eye-catching finish. Dip the rim in water, then gently press it into a mix of cinnamon and sugar to coat it evenly. You'll enjoy tasting the sweet, spiced flavor with every sip.

Finally, if you want to really wow your guests, serve the cider inside a hollowed-out apple. Start by using an apple corer, like this Zulay Kitchen premium apple corer, then scoop out the inside with a spoon or melon baller — just be careful not to puncture the bottom. This requires minimal effort and will definitely make your boozy cider stand out!