Want Your Bottom Shelf Whiskey To Taste Better? Try These 13 Mixers

If you found a bottle of cheap whiskey in the back of your liquor cabinet or just received one as a gift, it may have more potential than you realize. The right mixers have the ability to turn low-quality swill into something significantly more delicious. Not only can these crafty additions turn an everyday glass of whiskey into a cocktail worthy of your local bar, but some will also transform the inexpensive booze into a festive holiday drink.

There are several ways to tell good whiskey from bad, such as the complexity of the booze's aroma and the amount of alcohol heat on your nose. Higher-quality whiskeys will typically have more than one tasting note, depending on the type of barrel in which they were aged. More expensive whiskey is also often made with fresher ingredients, including corn and barley, while its bottom-shelf counterpart may derive its flavor from synthetic additions. The good news is that the not-so-fresh taste of the latter can be improved in a variety of ways using ingredients you may already have on hand. These are the best mixers to pair with your bottom-shelf whiskey.