Want Your Bottom Shelf Whiskey To Taste Better? Try These 13 Mixers
If you found a bottle of cheap whiskey in the back of your liquor cabinet or just received one as a gift, it may have more potential than you realize. The right mixers have the ability to turn low-quality swill into something significantly more delicious. Not only can these crafty additions turn an everyday glass of whiskey into a cocktail worthy of your local bar, but some will also transform the inexpensive booze into a festive holiday drink.
There are several ways to tell good whiskey from bad, such as the complexity of the booze's aroma and the amount of alcohol heat on your nose. Higher-quality whiskeys will typically have more than one tasting note, depending on the type of barrel in which they were aged. More expensive whiskey is also often made with fresher ingredients, including corn and barley, while its bottom-shelf counterpart may derive its flavor from synthetic additions. The good news is that the not-so-fresh taste of the latter can be improved in a variety of ways using ingredients you may already have on hand. These are the best mixers to pair with your bottom-shelf whiskey.
Lemonade
For those craving something close to the refreshing taste of a classic whiskey sour on a hot summer day, try adding a bit of lemonade to your cheap booze. You can either go the simple route by stirring a few ounces of your favorite store-bought lemonade into the glass of whiskey or get a little fancier with a homemade version. If you decide to whip up your own batch of lemonade, you can make it as sweet or as tart as you prefer by adjusting the amount of lemon juice, water, and sugar. The perfect ratio when making lemonade from scratch is up to personal preference.
All it takes is three basic ingredients – whiskey, lemonade, and a healthy helping of ice cubes — to make this cold and delicious warm-weather treat. If you want to dress up your drink (to which you could always add lemon juice and egg whites if you wanted to go the distance and make a proper whiskey sour) for a special occasion, garnish the icy drink with a sprig or two of your fresh herb of choice. Earthy rosemary, rejuvenating mint, or floral lavender are all tasty choices. The herbs will also give the glasses of whiskey an interesting pop of color. Meanwhile, lemon wedges or some freshly grated zest will make pretty finishing touches to your whiskey concoction.
Frozen orange juice
If you have a bottle of cheap whiskey in your liquor cabinet and a can of frozen orange juice in your freezer, you're in for a slushy summer treat. This frozen beverage is ideal for enjoying poolside or at the beach on sweltering summer days, as the lively tang of orange juice blends perfectly with even the cheapest whiskey.
You can use any brand of frozen orange juice concentrate that you have in your freezer, or you can even freeze your homemade or store-bought orange juice to use instead. To create this sweet and tart whiskey refresher, simply combine the alcohol, frozen orange juice, and your desired amount of ice cubes in a blender and mix it all up at high speed. The ratio of whiskey and frozen orange juice you use is up to personal preference, and you can also add sugar or agave syrup if you want a super-sweet frozen concoction.
Some fun and tasty additions include vibrant red maraschino cherry juice and freshly squeezed lemon juice for extra zip. Additionally, you can substitute the orange juice with frozen pineapple juice or lemonade if you prefer. Pour the icy drinks into tall, chilled glasses and garnish with orange wedges and cherries.
Coke
Whiskey and Coca-Cola are a classic drink combination that can't be beat. The vanilla notes found in some whiskeys blend beautifully with the sweetness of cola. If you're looking for the fastest and easiest way to turn your inexpensive hooch into a smooth and satisfying sipper, fill a glass with ice, pour in your desired amount of whiskey, and top off with cold Coke. Since you're working with bottom-of-the-barrel whiskey here, this isn't the time to get picky with your cola. Any type that you have in a refrigerator will do, from the corn syrup-filled cheap store brand cola to the slightly more expensive Mexican version made with real cane sugar.
The ratio of Coke and whiskey you use depends on the preferred sweetness of your icy beverage. A higher ratio of Coke will give the drink a sugary punch, while going heavy on the cheap swill will result in more of a burn. During the hot summer months, consider using frozen Coke in place of the chilled version for an even more refreshing drink. Garnish the glass with a lemon twist or a maraschino cherry.
Clementine juice and spices
Another way to upgrade your low-quality whiskey is by mixing it with clementine juice and warm mulled spices. Clementines are the smallest kind of mandarin oranges and have a strong sweetness that will balance out the taste of harsh, cheap booze. In a pinch, you can also use the juice of tangerines or satsumas, although it may be slightly less sweet. To make a spicy mulled whiskey drink for the holiday season, start by simmering the freshly squeezed clementine juice, allspice, cinnamon sticks, and cloves in a saucepan for a few minutes over low heat. Add sugar or honey to the mixture for an even sweeter drink.
Pour the mulled spice and juice blend into mugs with whiskey for a cozy winter treat. The ratio of the spicy juice blend and whiskey is easily customizable for each drink, and you can also add in a splash of ginger beer if you have it on hand. Finish with a garnish such as cinnamon sticks or slices of clementine for a hot, boozy drink worthy of any holiday party.
Cranberry juice
Another time-tested drink combination is whiskey and cranberry juice. The tang of fresh cranberries will transform your cheap booze into a holiday-inspired beverage, complete with a pop of festive color. Save time by using a bottle of store-bought cranberry juice to mix with your inexpensive alcohol rather than making your own from scratch. As a celebratory twist on a basic whiskey sour, simply fill a glass with ice and pour in an equal part of the vibrant red juice and alcohol. Adjust the sweetness of the pretty drink by stirring in agave or simple syrup, or honey. For added flavor, you could also use a gourmet cranberry-flavored syrup.
Garnish the drink by sliding fresh or frozen cranberries onto toothpicks, or add a lemon or orange wedge for a pop of color and flavor. If you're hosting a holiday party, set out a tray filled with a pitcher of cranberry juice, syrups, whiskey bottles, and various garnishes, and allow guests to make their own fruity drinks to taste.
Simple syrup and fresh mint
Upgrade your bottom-shelf whiskey with a little help from simple syrup and fresh mint to create a mint julep-inspired drink. Nothing screams "summer in the south" like the iconic American cocktail. Although they're traditionally associated with the Kentucky Derby, refreshing, minty drinks can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere, and with even the cheapest of whiskeys. Start by muddling fresh mint leaves in either store-bought or homemade simple syrup, which is a combination of hot water and sugar. Fill a short, chilled glass with ice, the inexpensive alcohol, and minty syrup according to taste.
Finish off the summery cocktail with a few sprigs of fresh mint, a swizzle stick, and a classic short straw for sipping. If you don't have access to fresh mint, consider using a mint-flavored syrup instead. For a citrusy twist, transform your mint julep into a whiskey smash with the addition of a bit of freshly squeezed lemon juice.
Iced sweet tea
To balance out the harsh bite of cheap whiskey, introduce it to iced sweet tea, a delicious Southern staple. This dynamic duo will please old fashioned lovers, as it tastes reminiscent of the classic cocktail. The drink is versatile in that you can use either homemade or bottled sweet tea, depending on what you have on hand. If you opt for the home-brewed version, get creative with fruity black teas flavored with hints of peach or raspberry. Allow the tea to cool, and then sweeten it to your liking using simple syrup. Or you can just swing by your local Chick-fil-A, the fast food joint with the superior sweet tea, and grab a gallon of the beverage to go.
In a cocktail glass, combine whiskey, sweet tea, and ice in your desired proportions. For a flavorful twist, stir in a bit of peach juice or a squeeze of lemon juice as well. For a classic touch, garnish with a lemon wedge.
Coconut water
Take a sip of this refreshing whiskey and coconut water cocktail, and you may think you've landed on a tropical island all for the low price of cheap booze. The sweet and subtle flavor of coconut blends perfectly with whiskey, creating a surprisingly delicious drink. The heat of the bottom-shelf hooch is tempered by the cool coconut water and has notes of vanilla and caramel. Although you can adjust the proportions according to your tastes, a two-to-one ratio of water to alcohol works well. You can use store-bought coconut water if you don't want to go through the trouble of shucking a fresh coconut.
Pour the island-inspired combination into a glass over ice and enhance it with a squeeze of lime juice if you'd like. Garnish with lime wedges and enjoy poolside as a hydrating summer treat. If you're hosting a pool party, fill pitchers with the coconut cocktail for guests to enjoy throughout the bash.
Ginger ale or beer
If sugary sweet drinks aren't your thing, breathe new life into your cheap whiskey with a few splashes of either ginger ale or beer. Both will give the booze a spicy kick, but go with the ale if you prefer less of a punch. While the classic whiskey ginger drink traditionally calls for Irish whiskey, your cheaper counterpart will do in a pinch.
Ginger ale or beer will add just a touch of sweetness to the whiskey, so this combination works well for those who desire a less sugary drink. The traditional drink calls for whiskey and ginger ale or beer poured into a tall glass over ice. As an alternative, if you don't want the full ginger flavor, go half and half with tonic water. Adding just a squeeze of fresh lime at the end will give the drink a burst of citrus flavor, which will blend well with the ginger.
Iced coffee or cold brew
If you have a bottle of inexpensive whiskey and a glass of iced coffee or cold brew, you're in for a delicious pick-me-up. Transform the basic ingredients into an Irish coffee, which is traditionally made with sweetened coffee and Irish whiskey. Whether you're making this classic concoction for an afternoon treat or as the drink of choice for a boozy brunch with friends, you can't go wrong.
Start with the best, strongest iced coffee you can find, whether you get it from the local cafe or brew it yourself. Even if your cheap whiskey isn't top-of-the-line, your coffee can be. Also, a bolder, darker roast will be able to stand up to the strong hooch better than the weak stuff. Sweeten the iced coffee with either plain old sugar or flavored syrup, and then add your desired amount of alcohol.
To give the intoxicating drink a creamy touch, drizzle in some milk, cream, or half-and-half. If you want to swap the milk for a dairy-free alternative, go with almond, coconut, oat, or soy milk. Finish off the decadent coffee drink with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cocoa powder for an added touch of indulgence.
Eggnog
Eggnog is the creamy, dreamy holiday drink of champions, and you can make it even more special with a bit of your bottom-shelf whiskey. This classic drink will impress your party guests, as well as keep everyone toasty as they open presents and sing Christmas carols. The cheap whiskey's bite will cut through the richness of eggnog, which is a decadent mixture of egg yolks, heavy whipping cream, milk, sugar, and spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg. The alcohol will also help balance out the sweetness of the thick holiday drink, making it go down a bit more smoothly.
You can either use store-bought eggnog or make your own from scratch. Traditional recipes call for raw eggs, which can be risky, but it is safe to drink if you follow the right steps for raw eggnog. If you go the homemade route, be sure to allow the beverage to cool down a little before stirring in the whiskey. The recommended ratio is one part whiskey to four parts eggnog, but you can add more or less to taste. Garnish the festive holiday sipper with a cinnamon stick, a sprinkle of nutmeg, or even a candy cane if you'd like. You can also serve the boozy beverage warm or chilled over ice.
Olive juice
Olive juice is a unique mix-in for whiskey, with the salinity of the olive juice lending bottom-shelf booze some much-needed umami. The briny bite of olive juice works especially well with a sweeter corn-based whiskey, as the saltiness will balance it out. It will also help cut down on any bitterness lurking in inexpensive booze. Using whiskey instead of gin or vodka in this drink puts an unexpected twist on the classic dirty martini cocktail.
To bring this salty drink to life, simply add your desired amount of whiskey, along with a few ounces of olive juice and ice, to a shaker and then strain it into a chilled glass. For a creative twist, add some simple syrup, lemon juice, and egg whites to craft an olive whiskey sour. No cocktail would be complete without a garnish, however, so make the glass pretty with a few olives, a lemon twist, or both. Although basic pimento-stuffed olives will do, consider using olives stuffed with blue cheese or almonds for fun.
Apple cider
Apple cider is synonymous with autumn, so why not kick it up a few notches with a bit of your inexpensive booze? This warm and cozy pairing will work best if the whiskey has vanilla, toffee, and caramel notes, which, luckily, many brands do. Although this dynamic duo can be served chilled, it really shines when presented as a hot beverage, especially on chilly fall days. Warm up with the spiked apple cider after hitting the pumpkin patch or taking the kids trick-or-treating. Adding booze to this autumn-inspired beverage is one of the many great uses for apple cider (besides gulping it down straight).
You can buy jugs of apple cider at the grocery store or a local farmers market or make it yourself at home. If you're feeling ambitious, combine apples — the sweeter, the better — water, sugar, and spices and simmer for a few hours. Pour the cider into mugs and add the desired amount of whiskey. Prior to serving this spicy, sweet, and tart drink, garnish the mugs with an orange wheel and cinnamon sticks. For guests or family members who don't like apple cider, try adding some whiskey to a mug of hot cocoa, which will have a similar warming effect. Just skip the garnishes and top with whipped cream and a dash of cocoa powder instead.