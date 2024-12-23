How To Make Raw Eggnog That's Safe To Drink

Historians suspect that eggnog derives from a medieval drink called a posset, which featured spiced milk and was served warm with eggs. By the 18th century, it had made its way across the Atlantic to the colonies and evolved into a holiday beverage. While you can add peppermint to store-bought eggnog to liven things up, it's worth making your own for the decadent, rich flavor that just doesn't come pre-bottled. But how do you make eggnog safely with raw eggs?

Natalie Migliarini, author, creator, cocktailian, influencer, and founder of Beautiful Booze, notes that "if you are not cooking the eggnog mix you must use high-quality eggs that are pasteurized." Only around 3% of raw eggs you buy at the grocery store are pasteurized, which simply means they have been heated to at least 138-140 degrees Fahrenheit to kill off any salmonella and make them safe for raw consumption.

Migliarini notes that you can use either raw or cooked eggs when making eggnog at home but that, "as someone who likes drinks to be as simple as possible, the uncooked method is going to be the easiest preparation." However, if you are going to be offering your homemade eggnog to anyone who is at a higher risk for fatality from salmonella poisoning (the immunocompromised, older people, and children, as well as pregnant people), it is best to pasteurize the eggs before use. This will make your eggnog safer to drink but takes a bit more effort.