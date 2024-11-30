Eggnog Recalls That Affected Millions

'Tis the season to sip one of the greatest culinary creations of the holidays: eggnog. It may not be to everyone's taste, but to those who like its creamy goodness, eggnog's unbeatable combo of egg yolks, sugar, milk, cream, vanilla, and nutmeg is one of the highlights of the festive period. Overindulgence is obviously the biggest risk here (and one we're willing to take), but consuming a drink made with raw eggs also presents a much more dangerous possibility: food poisoning.

Despite the name, a lot of people forget that eggnog actually contains, well, eggs. That means its potential for salmonella — a kind of bacteria known to trigger diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain — often slips the mind when the holidays roll around. While the versions of eggnog you purchase in-store are pasteurized, which slashes those odds considerably, that isn't always the case for eggnog whipped up at home. The holidays are dotted with localized salmonella outbreaks from homemade eggnog, with one of the most infamous occurring at a nursing home Christmas party in New Jersey in the 1980s, sickening nearly 80 people and sadly killing five.

But even store-bought eggnog isn't entirely risk-free. Like any food product, manufactured eggnog has sparked multiple recalls over the years. Most are linked to its pasteurization, which if left incomplete, increases the odds of unfriendly bacteria ending up in your drink. From salmonella to sanitizer, here are some of the biggest eggnog recalls to blight the holiday season.