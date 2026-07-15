Buffalo Wild Wings' Poppin' Ranch Is Gimmicky, But Oh So Much Fun

At some point in your life and mine, our mouths have given into the magic that is the explosive candied crystals within a packet of Pop Rocks. Despite the rumor that Mikey from the Life cereal commercials died mixing them with soda, nothing has stopped these fun candies from the 1970s. I'm not sure if any restaurant chain has thought of it before, but the wizards over at Buffalo Wild Wings decided to take the oral excitement of popping candy and flavor it not with sweetness, but savoriness. Wings love being dipped in sauces, and one of the most popular is ranch. If there was any doubt about its hold on eaters, just ask all those tourists who discovered ranch during their World Cup travels in the U.S. and weren't ready to head home without it. Yep, BW3, with help of a Wisconsin company called Popping Fun, went there — and whether America is ready for it or not, here comes Poppin' Ranch.

In a statement, Tristan Meline, Brand President, Buffalo Wild Wings said, "B-Dubs has done something that's never been done before with Poppin' Ranch." He added, "It's an unexpected sensory experience that sounds wild, tastes delicious, and has to be experienced to be believed."

This sounds all well, and perhaps good — but how does it actually sound, and is it any good? The Takeout tore open a lot of packets of Poppin' Ranch to find out where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this well seasoned chew and review.