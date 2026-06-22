Ranch-Heads Are About To Get To Fly With Their Favorite Dressing Without TSA On Their Backs

From dipping their wings to drowning their salads, people in the United States love ranch dressing. In fact, Americans spend around $1.3 billion on bottled ranch every year (via The Wall Street Journal). And now, it appears that ranch-loving Americans aren't alone.

World Cup soccer fans who've traveled to the United States have discovered that using the salad dressing with their game-day snacks is so good that they want to bring some home with them. Who can blame them? Many tourists feel that a slice of local cuisine makes for a great vacation souvenir. We'd all love to fly home with a bottle of Champagne from France or maple syrup from Vermont. It's just that these are foods you're not getting through TSA. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reports that it's had to pull several bottles of ranch dressing out of travelers' carry-on bags during recent airport screenings.

Luckily, the Kraft Heinz company is now coming to the rescue of World Cup visitors craving American food. In an Instagram post with a partially AI-generated image, Kraft teased TSA-compliant ranch kits, complete with multiple ranch packets that will easily pass through airport security. Standard bottles typically contain 16 ounces of the coveted condiment — or close to five times the amount of the 3.4 ounces of liquid allowed when passing through security checkpoints. Now, visitors won't have to transfer the dressing into travel-sized containers, bring back a full-sized bottle in their checked bag (if they even have one), or hand over their prized possession to airport security staff.