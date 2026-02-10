14 Foods You're Not Getting Through TSA
The Transportation Security Administration may not be everyone's favorite government agency, but it has tried to offset long lines and baggage searches by cultivating a lighthearted social media presence. Its dad joke-heavy Instagram account frequently publishes some of the more unusual items the agency has confiscated. Many involve food, but it's usually not the edible item that's the problem so much as what it's being used to hide — hollow point bullets in Nesquik, for example, or a pistol inside a raw chicken. The items on our list, however, are far more mundane. We're not talking about contraband, since you should already know that's a no-no. Instead, this list focuses on common foods travelers may attempt to pack in carry-on bags.
You may be considering packing these foods and beverages to enhance your in-flight meal, or perhaps they're meant as a last-minute gift purchased from an airport shop. Most food items are okay to fly with, but foods considered liquid or gel-like may be prohibited due to TSA size restrictions. Under TSA rules, any liquid or gel-like food items in containers larger than a super-specific 3.4 ounces cannot be transported in carry-on luggage, and must also adhere to the 3-1-1 rulespecifying that each container must be under 3.4 ounces and all such containers must fit into one quart-sized bag. It's to be noted, too, that "gel" doesn't just mean gelatin. In fact, a single Jell-O cup comes in at just under the size limit, so it would actually be okay to pack as an in-flight snack. Other items, however, may be pretty iffy, so know before you go.
Creamy cheese
If you're planning to nosh on crackers and cheese while in the air, you'll either need to pack just a small quantity of cheese or else make sure that it's of the non-spreadable variety. Strange though it may seem, TSA actually does interpret soft, gooey cheeses like Boursin or brie as being gel-like. They may not be too far off base with the former, as it can be used to replace heavy cream in soups. So as not to cause any problems at the security stop, it's best to avoid cheeses altogether.
Peanut butter
Peanut butter is also squishy and spreadable, which places it in the TSA's gel category. Sure, your peanut butter sandwich may contain less than 3.4 ounces, since that measurement would equate to about six and a half tablespoons. Even so, a TSA officer may not take the time to estimate the amount of peanut butter in a sandwich, which could result in confiscation. Needless to say, packing an entire jar of peanut butter is right out, even if it's not being used to hide any contraband. Which is something several would-be smugglers have actually tried.
Yogurt
Yogurt is yet another soft, creamy substance subject to that TSA 3.4-ounce cutoff. As many single-serve yogurt cups come in at six ounces, this is an item you should probably pass on at the airport grab-and-go unless you plan to consume it prior to boarding. Plastic tubes of yogurt, however, may weigh around two ounces each, so these should get through okay. Don't bother using the TikTok dry yogurt trend as a workaround, though, since this supposedly dehydrated yogurt still has a soft enough consistency that it likely qualifies as a gel under TSA standards.
Soup
Soup isn't gel-like but downright liquidy, so it, too, is restricted to a 3.4-ounce portion size. Even an eight-ounce cup of soup is on the small size as servings go, so soup is an item that's better off skipped as a DIY in-flight meal option. This may not be a major loss, though, as most soups are best consumed hot. Unless we're talking about the classic cold potato soup known as vichyssoise.
Jams and jellies
If you're thinking about buying a jar of local jam or jelly at an airport gift shop, think again. Have you checked your bags yet? If not, you can go ahead and buy it and slip it into a suitcase — though we'd suggest wrapping it in a pair of socks or a t-shirt to protect the glass from breaking en route. Should you need to transport any last-minute items in your carry-on bag, though, you'll probably need to pass on jam or jelly unless it comes in an extremely small container.
Sauces and condiments
Sauces and condiments are generally classified as liquids or gels. If you need to bring some hot sauce, ketchup, or vinegar to flavor your in-flight meal, you may do so, but be sure that these are packaged in bottles or jars under 3.4 ounces. Small single-serve packets should also work, but whatever you do, don't pack a full-sized container.
Syrup
If your flight leaves from Canada or one of the northeastern states, there's a chance the airport gift shop may sell bottles of maple syrup. Unless you still have access to your yet-to-be-checked luggage, though, avoid buying all but the smallest bottles (those that are clearly under the 3.4-ounce maximum). Even better, see if the gift shop offers maple candy.
Wet pet food
Some airlines do allow you to fly with your pet in the cabin, which is way better than having them travel as cargo. If you plan to feed your pet in-flight, you may want to opt for dry food and snacks only. Wet pet food is subject to the same 3.4-ounce size restriction as other liquids and gels, and it may also make for a messier meal.
Bottled water
Water may be the most innocuous of beverages, but don't try bringing a bottle of it aboard an airplane. The TSA has decreed against any liquids exceeding 3.4 ounces, unless they are meant for babies or toddlers. In that case, amounts exceeding 3.4 ounces are permitted, but these will need to be screened separately. Needless to say, you should also clearly be traveling with said small child.
Juice
Juice, like other liquids, is also restricted in size, which means even juice boxes and Capri Sun pouches, typically around six ounces, are not allowed. That is, unless these items are meant for a toddler. Just like with water, larger-sized beverages intended for consumption by young children may be permitted, but must undergo a separate screening process. It's nice to know that parents and caregivers get a bit more flexibility when it comes to drinks for young children.
Soda
Soda is generally not permitted as a carry-on item due to container size. Even mini cans of soda are about 7.5 ounces, which is more than double what the TSA will allow. Sure, you could pour the soda into an even smaller container, but it would probably go flat. Plus, 3.4 ounces is just a few mouthfuls anyway, so why would you bother? Luckily, most airlines serve sodas on board, and these may be complimentary even for passengers flying coach.
Wine
Way back in 1960, the Federal Aviation Administration instituted a rule that barred passengers from bringing their own alcohol aboard, although they were still allowed to drink booze purchased in-flight. Today's rules allow passengers to bring limited amounts of alcohol on board, though they are not allowed to drink it. According to the FAA, passengers may only consume alcohol served by a flight attendant. If you still want to bring wine in your carry-on, you will likely need to decant it into mini bottles, since even a standard single-serve split contains more than six ounces.
Beer
Beer as a carry-on has all of the disadvantages of both wine and soda. For one thing, mini beer bottles are about seven ounces, and like soda, they will go flat if you split them into smaller containers. Like wine, you cannot drink your own beer on board, which raises the question of why you would bother bringing it at all. If you really want an in-flight beer, you'll have to pay airline prices. Southwest seems to be the cheapest option, since, as of the time of writing, you can purchase either a domestic light beer or a craft IPA for $7.
Overproof booze
You can actually bring hard liquor on an airplane, as long as it is below 70% ABV. It must also be in mini bottles — those 50-milliliter ones contain about 1⅔ ounces, so they're okay to pack. You're not supposed to drink them in flight, so you could get in trouble if you're caught spiking your soda. You also cannot bring overproof liquor, defined as 140 proof or higher, in your carry-on bag or in checked luggage. This is not much of a loss, since grain alcohol makes a lousy souvenir.