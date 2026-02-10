14 Foods You're Not Getting Through TSA

The Transportation Security Administration may not be everyone's favorite government agency, but it has tried to offset long lines and baggage searches by cultivating a lighthearted social media presence. Its dad joke-heavy Instagram account frequently publishes some of the more unusual items the agency has confiscated. Many involve food, but it's usually not the edible item that's the problem so much as what it's being used to hide — hollow point bullets in Nesquik, for example, or a pistol inside a raw chicken. The items on our list, however, are far more mundane. We're not talking about contraband, since you should already know that's a no-no. Instead, this list focuses on common foods travelers may attempt to pack in carry-on bags.

You may be considering packing these foods and beverages to enhance your in-flight meal, or perhaps they're meant as a last-minute gift purchased from an airport shop. Most food items are okay to fly with, but foods considered liquid or gel-like may be prohibited due to TSA size restrictions. Under TSA rules, any liquid or gel-like food items in containers larger than a super-specific 3.4 ounces cannot be transported in carry-on luggage, and must also adhere to the 3-1-1 rulespecifying that each container must be under 3.4 ounces and all such containers must fit into one quart-sized bag. It's to be noted, too, that "gel" doesn't just mean gelatin. In fact, a single Jell-O cup comes in at just under the size limit, so it would actually be okay to pack as an in-flight snack. Other items, however, may be pretty iffy, so know before you go.