Here's The Airline To Fly For Cheap Drinks And Snacks

Back in the early days of commercial air travel, United Airlines introduced a new slogan: "Fly the friendly skies." These days, the skies have gotten a lot less friendly for hungry and thirsty travelers. While the quality of airline food was once fodder for comedians, free meals for non-premium ticket holders have become as rare as ice cream trucks in the Sahara. Hawaiian Airlines is the only domestic carrier that still offers these, but the issue with this airline is that you have to be flying into or out of Hawaii. If you're looking at flying around the lower 48, Southwest Airlines has the cheapest dining options as of early 2025. It provides free snacks and nonalcoholic beverages, while you can buy a beer for $7, wine for $8, and booze or canned cocktails for $9.

Southwest's supremacy only extends to alcohol prices, as American, United, Delta, and JetBlue also offer free snacks and nonalcoholic beverages. American Airlines sells beer for $8 and wine and spirits for $10, while United's beers are $8-9, booze is $10, and wines are $10-12. Delta prices its beers at $9-11, spirits at $11, and wines at $12. JetBlue, in turn, charges $9-10 for beers, $10 for booze, and $11 for wine. A two-dollar difference shouldn't be much of a factor if you're only planning to indulge in a single drink, but most airlines have yet to set limits on in-flight alcohol purchases so flying Southwest could save you quite a bit if you're traveling in a party of big boozers.