Review: TikTok's Dry Yogurt Trend Isn't Really Worth The Effort

Dry yogurt has taken TikTok by storm, with countless videos showcasing hardened, almost clay-like yogurt that supposedly transforms with just a bit of patience and some paper towels. A texture somewhere between butter and cream cheese with that delicious yogurt flavor? Obviously, I had to give it a try. The trend promises a firmer yogurt without any complicated techniques — all you need is a couple of days in the fridge.

This idea draws inspiration from labneh, a Middle Eastern yogurt spread made by straining yogurt to remove excess liquid. A bit of salt is added to the yogurt before it's hung in cheesecloth over a bowl in the fridge, allowing it to thicken slowly as the liquid drains out. Once firm, labneh is served as a dip, drizzled with olive oil or honey, and garnished with herbs, spices, or nuts. Often eaten with pita bread and vegetables like air-fried brussels sprouts, it's a tasty appetizer or snack.

While labneh is typically creamy white and leans on the savory side, dry yogurt on TikTok is all about color and sweetness. People often add food coloring, transforming it into edible artwork with creative toppings like candy bars, frozen fruit, and other aesthetically pleasing ingredients. Skeptical but curious how well this simple paper towel method really works, I set out to try it with both Greek yogurt and a vegan alternative.