Some of the most satisfying soups are made with cream, but another way to achieve an equal amount of richness is by subbing in the flavorful cheese known as Boursin. (It's an actual brand, not a variety, hence the capitalization.) Boursin is a soft, spreadable cheese flavored with herbs and other seasonings and has been around since 1963. In its native France — a nation of fromagephiles, if ever there was one — it was the first cheese ever to be advertised on that country's national television. Ed McCormick, a food science formulator consultant with the food additive company Cape Crystal Brands, is a fan of Boursin. As he tells The Takeout, "Boursin is a smart and underappreciated stand-in for heavy cream in soups once you know what to expect from it."

He further explains its usefulness in soup by saying, "Substituting Boursin for the heavy cream adds body, dimension of flavor, and seasoning in one step. Heavy cream adds body but no flavor. Boursin adds fat and cheese protein emulsifiers to stabilize the soup, plus garlic, herbs, or pepper, which would otherwise have to be added in separate steps." He also notes that soups made with Boursin may also be thicker than ones made with cream due to the fact that cheese is better able to bind water molecules. As for which soups will benefit the most from the addition of boursin, McCormick says, "It is a depth enhancer that is particularly useful for vegetable or puréed soups that sometimes end up being insipid." With Boursin, these soups' flavor will instantly become more complex.