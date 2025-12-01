What Really Is American Food?

What is American food? What is America? Go ahead, we're all waiting. It's not like it's a difficult question or anything. Had Europeans never made it over here, maybe the answer would be simpler: American food would be what the native peoples of this land fostered and ate. However, Europeans did come, throwing the whole notion into chaos and, in the process, creating an at-times baffling, more often than not derivative, yet completely unique and mightily influential food culture.

Although there are always nuances throughout their different regions, many other countries simply have a stronger gastronomic identity than the U.S. When someone mentions Greek food, or French food, or Indian food, you can picture a certain thing. Certain ingredients, certain flavor profiles, and a particular aesthetic are often perceived to be time-honored and indelible to that place and people. But it's slightly more complicated in the United States.

The same culture that brought the world Little Caesar's also delivered some of the world's most spectacular fine-dining restaurants. The same culture that sells sprayable whipped cheese also has the most cosmopolitan food cities. It's a culture whose culinary heritage has been heavily influenced by other cuisines, yet the ingredients and flavorings originally cultivated in this soil have also irrevocably transformed cuisines everywhere. This is American food. But what actually is it?