Waffle House Scrambled Eggs Taste So Good Because They're Cooked In This Oil
There are many ways scrambled eggs are prepared around the world, but for many people, nothing comes close to the ones from the fast food chain that serves breakfast all day: Waffle House. Famous for serving "Good Food Fast," the American diner appears to have perfected the art of making irresistible scrambled eggs with a perfectly fluffy, rich, and creamy texture and buttery, savory taste. So what's Waffle House's secret?
A few self-proclaimed Waffle House employees online revealed that the diner only uses butter-flavored pan and griddle shortening, specifically Ventura Foods' Kaola Gold Zero Trans Fat Shortening. Ventura Foods' Kaola Gold, which has since been renamed Phase Gold, is a combination of different oils, including soybean, cottonseed, hydrogenated coconut, canola, palm, and corn oil. It also has beta carotene (for its signature golden-yellow color) and other components, such as binding agents and flavorings.
While Waffle House hasn't said anything about why it chose this specific product for its scrambled eggs and other fried dishes, it's safe to assume that it might have something to do with Kaola Gold being a good replacement for regular butter since it's capable of enduring high temperatures. Regular butter burns easily due to its low smoking point. Using a formula that delivers the same rich, buttery flavor while withstanding the constant high temperatures of a busy commercial griddle makes a lot of sense.
How Waffle House makes its scrambled eggs
While Kaola Gold oil is a major factor in how Waffle House's scrambled eggs come to be, the diner chain also relies on a specific technique to produce the fluffiest scrambled eggs to serve its customers. Using a blender, Waffle House whips farm-fresh eggs, adding air and causing the mixture to froth and develop an aerated texture for the most satisfying fluffy scrambled eggs.
For those who order Waffle House's cheesy scrambled eggs called Cheese N' Eggs, don't expect the same fluffy texture. The cheese makes it velvety rather than fluffy, so each bite feels creamy and dense instead of light and airy. The diner still employs the same technique, whipping the eggs sans butter or milk until they turn frothy and then cooking them with Kaola Gold.
If you want to recreate Waffle House's scrambled eggs at home but don't have a blender, you can always beat the eggs using a whisk. This may be laborious, but it's worth it once you achieve the right texture while frying the eggs in the butter-flavored shortening. You may also try other tricks to make fluffy scrambled eggs, like adding a touch of acid, to achieve your desired fluffiness.