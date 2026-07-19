There are many ways scrambled eggs are prepared around the world, but for many people, nothing comes close to the ones from the fast food chain that serves breakfast all day: Waffle House. Famous for serving "Good Food Fast," the American diner appears to have perfected the art of making irresistible scrambled eggs with a perfectly fluffy, rich, and creamy texture and buttery, savory taste. So what's Waffle House's secret?

A few self-proclaimed Waffle House employees online revealed that the diner only uses butter-flavored pan and griddle shortening, specifically Ventura Foods' Kaola Gold Zero Trans Fat Shortening. Ventura Foods' Kaola Gold, which has since been renamed Phase Gold, is a combination of different oils, including soybean, cottonseed, hydrogenated coconut, canola, palm, and corn oil. It also has beta carotene (for its signature golden-yellow color) and other components, such as binding agents and flavorings.

While Waffle House hasn't said anything about why it chose this specific product for its scrambled eggs and other fried dishes, it's safe to assume that it might have something to do with Kaola Gold being a good replacement for regular butter since it's capable of enduring high temperatures. Regular butter burns easily due to its low smoking point. Using a formula that delivers the same rich, buttery flavor while withstanding the constant high temperatures of a busy commercial griddle makes a lot of sense.