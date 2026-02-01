For The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs, Use This Waffle House Technique

When it comes to how fast food restaurants prepare their eggs, nothing hits quite like the scrambles at Waffle House. Those eggs are dreamily fluffy and jiggly in ways hard to find at other diners. It may leave you wondering how exactly they pull off this feat. The truth is, they use a special tool that you probably have sitting in your kitchen right now — a blender. On the Waffle House website, the restaurant says it uses farm-fresh eggs from family-operated farms, whipped to perfection in a blender for optimum fluff.

The way cooks there use this appliance is simple, and you can do it yourself at home. Although it's true that Waffle House apparently uses something more like a milkshake blender for scrambles and omelets. This technique dates back to the Toddle House in the early 1900s, but you can use any modern blender you have at home to achieve a similar result.

Just crack two raw eggs into the blender, and blend them on the lowest setting until they're completely combined and frothy. This should only take about a minute and a half. Then, season them with salt and pepper, and cook them in an oiled pan until they are light and airy, mixing as you go. Be careful not to overcook them, so you don't lose any fluffiness. You can also use an immersion blender and whip the eggs in a bowl, but that's not quite the Waffle House way. If you want to kick the fluffiness up another notch, a single addition that can make eggs like clouds is lemon juice. So, consider adding a little of that to the blender as well.