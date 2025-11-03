14 Wildest Things To Have Ever Gone Down In A Waffle House

It's not what many would expect as the backdrop for one of the most important days of their lives, but some choose to seal their marital fate with a good old fashioned WaHo wedding (that's what regulars affectionately call Waffle House). Instead of a traditional ceremony followed by the obligatory throwing of rice at the newly minted married couple, some couples like to jump way outside the box. One wedding officiant performed such nuptials not once, but twice, at the same WaHo location. They said it was the real deal complete with all the wedding fixings like pictures of the happy couple placed around the restaurant, champagne toasts, gift bags, personalized swag for the guests, and obviously waffles.

While it's certainly not common, weddings and sometimes even professional wedding photos, do take place at Waffle House. Simple searches online, and many a Pinterest board, reveal a variety of ways the beloved food chain is tied into tying the knot. You can use the catering offered at a venue of your choice or book the full-fledged event on site at your local WaHo. Maybe it's nostalgia, a personal connection, or just wanting something unique. It also doesn't hurt that there's far more bang for your buck for those trying to maintain a tight budget.