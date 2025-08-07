How To Score Free Hash Browns On Your Next Waffle House Visit

Waffle House is a true institution of the South, and while it's perhaps best known for its chaotic array of clientele, its food is legendary. Anthony Bourdain gave his stamp of approval to Waffle House back in Season 6 of "Parts Unknown," in large part as a result of the delicious hash browns. Luckily, if you share the love for the Georgia-based chain's hash browns, all you need to do to get a free order of the dish is join the Waffle House Regulars Club.

The Regulars Club is a membership program perfect for Waffle House diehards and newcomers alike; each new customer who signs up for the Regulars Club gets a coupon for a free order of hash browns, to use whenever they want. The only catch is that members must physically print out the coupon, as the diner chain doesn't offer digital coupons like some other restaurant rewards programs. Beyond that, the Regulars Club membership is free and simple to join online — meaning there's very little standing between you and a free plate of hash browns.