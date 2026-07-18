Give Ice Cream Sandwiches A Sweet And Salty Twist With This Boring Pantry Staple

There's nothing quite like a great homemade ice cream sandwich. The combination of chewy, crunchy, and creamy textures all in a convenient handheld format is truly spectacular. However, full-size two-cookie ice cream sammies can easily leave you in a sugar coma. If you're looking for a lighter, sweet-and-salty twist on this classic summer dessert, consider swapping the cookies for saltines. These petite, crunchy crackers are bland on their own, but when combined with ice cream you get an effect that's similar to an ice cream cone in sandwich format; not too sweet, with a lovely balance of salty, crunchy, and creamy.

Saltine ice cream sammies are refreshingly quick and easy to make. Line a sheet pan or baking dish with plastic wrap and cover with a roughly ½-inch layer of your favorite ice cream. Freeze until hard, then slice into saltine-sized squares. Finally, assemble the sandwiches and enjoy. You can store any leftover sammies in the freezer, as saltines hold up fairly well to freezing. The cherry on top? The pint-size ice cream sandwiches are endlessly customizable and easy to upgrade.