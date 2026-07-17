The Type Of Dry Rub To Avoid When Extra Savory Brisket Is Your Master Plan

Cooking authentic, mouthwatering barbecued brisket is a science as much as it's an art form. Some people dedicate years to mastering the craft, learning how to slice brisket like a pro pitmaster and studying the impact various dry rubs have on the meat. Scott Thomas, the owner of The Grillin' Fools (who's also active on Instagram), is one such brisket expert and he strongly disagrees with recipes that include a common ingredient.

When most folks think of brisket, savory, meaty umami is usually the flavor profile that comes to mind. According to Thomas, that's exactly what it should taste like and introducing sugary elements to the rub obscures that goal. "Beef does not pair well with sweet," he said. "We've got no problem adding say pineapple and/or brown sugar to pork like ham or chops. But we would never add those things to a steak."

There's a strong argument to be made that people only need two seasonings for brisket with knockout flavor — salt and pepper. That simple dalmatian seasoning lets the extra-savory character of the meat take the spotlight. Thomas' go-to rub is similarly straightforward, but he does add one more ingredient that boosts the meaty taste. He said, "For brisket, the same flavors that pair well with beef work well here: salt, pepper, and garlic." Of course, how the dry rub is applied is also crucial in achieving that signature brisket bark.