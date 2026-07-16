The 7 Best (And 7 Worst Foods) You Can Find Under Buffet Heat Lamps

It's one thing for heat lamps to keep food warm on a restaurant's kitchen line. It's another for heat lamps to be set over a particular food for extended periods of time, like at a buffet. Sure, the function is obvious: to keep cooked items warm so that people aren't eating cold, neglected food. But can an incandescent bulb really be the best option for all foods?

The answer is no. And it's not just my personal opinion. Turns out, some foods are better off under a heat lamp than others. This is something to keep an eye on the next time you hit up a buffet. Heat lamps tend to emit a radiation that dries, so victuals that are dense or require moisture should be kept away from lamps, while crispier eats are better off utilizing them.

Here are seven of the best foods you can find under a heat lamp, along with seven of the worst. Buffets are already a dicey proposition for some diners, but learning more about the proper fare for heat lamps brings a bit of wisdom on the matter, and where wisdom is gained so is reassurance.