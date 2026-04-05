12 Fast Food Restaurants That Used To Have Buffets

Ah, the buffet — where you're master of your domain. Some believe buffets are the greatest way to eat. They're the perfect melding of our hunter-gatherer past and our eating-on-demand present: You don't have to forage or chase your food, but you still have the excitement of picking up stuff and wielding a weapon (tongs). There was even a time, friends, when the world of fast food joined forces with the realm of the buffet.

Heady days indeed. They came and went in the blink of an eye and in a blaze of glory. It was like the Jimi Hendrix of combining ways to eat. Alas, those years have stayed dead and buried, with very few quote-unquote fast-food buffets around.

But those that previously existed –- including at the biggest names in the industry — have fallen into myth and legend. Heard about, regaled of, yet seldom seen. Until now. Here are twelve fast food restaurants that supposedly, allegedly, and apocryphally used to have buffets. Grab a mental plate and flatware and, please, help yourself.