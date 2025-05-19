What Makes The Carl's Jr. El Diablo Burger So Spicy?

Fast food restaurants have been adding more spicy items to their menus, getting attention with often limited time offerings that up the heat ante, like the fiery ghost pepper chicken sandwich and fries Wendy's once had. Carl's Jr. entered the fray with its El Diablo burger — "The Devil" if you didn't pay attention in Spanish class. The burger packs heat in several ways, layering hot pepper flavor to create a mouth-tingling spiciness.

The El Diablo is made with Carl's Jr.'s charbroiled all-beef burgers (it's one of the few fast food restaurants that actually cook their burgers on a grill), bacon, jalapeno poppers, pepperjack cheese, jalapeno coins, and habanero ranch sauce on a seeded bun. That's four forms of spicy peppers, three of them jalapenos. The poppers are fried cheddar cheese and jalapeno bites, which are one of the chain's more popular sides. Carl's Jr. doesn't post ingredients, but pepperjack cheese is usually studded with jalapenos, although other peppers can be used too. The jalapeno coins are slices which some reviewers have said are probably pickled.

The three types of jalapeno on offer all heat up the El Diablo, but the habanero in the sauce is even hotter. Jalapenos typically range from 2,500 to 8,000 Scoville heat units (SHU), while Habaneros offer anywhere from 150,000 to 570,000 SHU. The sauce's ranch cools things down a bit, but that's still a lot of heat piled on.