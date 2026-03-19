Taco Bell's Crispalupa Is More Fun To Say Than It Is To Eat

While Taco Bell's more widely advertised upcoming items are playing belle of the ball, the company still has to keep testing things for future market releases. One test item we wrote about a year ago (an update by yours truly, in fact), was regarding a mysterious product called a Crispalupa. It came with roasted chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, spicy ranch, and shredded cheddar cheese all tucked into a diagonally-cut pocket that looked sort of like an empanada shell crossed with a pita pocket. Back then, it was only being tested in Atlanta, Georgia, and we hadn't heard a peep about it again — until now.

The Takeout was recently informed by a Taco Bell representative that the Crispalupa was now testing in other markets, including the Chicago area, which is where I'm based. The team wasn't quite sure which locations would be selling it, but with some poking around on the website, my wife (who was simply curious), ended up being the one to find the Chicago location that had it. When it comes to test items like this, fast food chains usually opt not to advertise them, likely because they want to see how they sell organically, and also to see if franchises have any logistical issues they encounter along the way. But as it's our job to constantly dig in, I headed over immediately to see if you should be getting excited about the Crispalupa — if it ever actually gets released nationwide.