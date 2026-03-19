Taco Bell's Crispalupa Is More Fun To Say Than It Is To Eat
While Taco Bell's more widely advertised upcoming items are playing belle of the ball, the company still has to keep testing things for future market releases. One test item we wrote about a year ago (an update by yours truly, in fact), was regarding a mysterious product called a Crispalupa. It came with roasted chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, spicy ranch, and shredded cheddar cheese all tucked into a diagonally-cut pocket that looked sort of like an empanada shell crossed with a pita pocket. Back then, it was only being tested in Atlanta, Georgia, and we hadn't heard a peep about it again — until now.
The Takeout was recently informed by a Taco Bell representative that the Crispalupa was now testing in other markets, including the Chicago area, which is where I'm based. The team wasn't quite sure which locations would be selling it, but with some poking around on the website, my wife (who was simply curious), ended up being the one to find the Chicago location that had it. When it comes to test items like this, fast food chains usually opt not to advertise them, likely because they want to see how they sell organically, and also to see if franchises have any logistical issues they encounter along the way. But as it's our job to constantly dig in, I headed over immediately to see if you should be getting excited about the Crispalupa — if it ever actually gets released nationwide.
Methodology
Before I start munching, just a heads up on how I approached Taco Bell's new Crispalupa. As mentioned, since it's not advertised in our local market, we literally stumbled upon where it was sold by dumb luck by using Taco Bell's store locator, so I visited there today. In order to get the most out of hot items, I almost exclusively eat them on-site, which is what I did for today's preview.
Whenever I review fast food dishes, I always judge them in the context of their greater menu and my previous experiences at that chain, when applicable. I make assessments based off taste, flavor choices, textures, and also the constraints of the fast food kitchen; as in, if this is a new item or a difficult-to-assemble item, I'll take that into consideration if there are any major hiccups in its execution. (We are only human, after all.) I also make sure to consider these items within a fast food frame of mind and try not to compare them to the level people generally expect food to come out of, say, an elevated dining restaurant. We all have opinions, so keep in mind that this one's just mine.
My first impressions of the new Crispalupa
The Crispalupa sold for $4.49 at the location I went to, and nutritional info is scarce for this thing aside from the fact that it's only 370 calories, which makes it a fairly light item. My first impression of it is that it's also physically light for its price. As in, it doesn't have much heft to it. The Crispalupa only comes in that single cut triangle, so you don't get two halves per order. (I'd say it's slightly smaller than half of a standard wallet, if that makes sense.)
The roasted chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, spicy ranch, and shredded cheddar cheese which filled the version sold in Atlanta remains the same, though the ranch has gotten a little more specific now, as it's a jalapeño poblano ranch sauce. What I noticed immediately was the Crispalupa shell, which is pleasantly chewy, dense, and thankfully not what I'd describe as greasy, though it is fairly bland. It isn't flaky; it's more akin to a thin fry bread.
As for the fillings, that's where I'm mixed. I don't know about you guys, but Taco Bell's push for cheaper chicken has me sort of bummed, since Taco Bell's Cantina chicken filling is pretty flavorless to me even when dressed in that seasoned ranch (which isn't spicy). The pico de gallo and lettuce do freshen things up quite a bit, and there's a generous amount of cheese tucked on top. It's definitely not a slog to eat, but because the Crispalupa's not that big, you'll probably be done with it faster than you'd like.
Is the Crispalupa worth trying if it becomes available nationwide?
Here's the big question, though: Is it good? When it comes to the pantheon of Taco Bell's achievements, unfortunately, this one's kind of forgettable thanks to the chicken. I'd call this more of a breezy, light snack rather than a feature for a meal. The outer shell is fun, and my bet is that if you swapped the chicken out for beef, steak, or black beans (Taco Bell's black beans are better than you think), you'd get better mileage out of the experience.
If this thing does end up selling well on the national market someday, who knows? Maybe they'll get a bit more playful and put some other ingredients inside the Crispalupa pocket since that's the actual selling point rather than what's in it. That, or Taco Bell could go that tried-and-true route and add crispy cheese to its exterior to make it a real textural experience to eat. But as always, everyone's opinions will differ. My wife works near that particular Taco Bell, so I dropped by her office on the way home and brought her lunch (I know, we're adorable). She texted later to say that she loved it. If it comes out nationwide later this year, you'll be able to formulate your own opinion.